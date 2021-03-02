La Crosse man accused of burglary, assault

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 27-year-old La Crosse man for separate incidents last month in La Crosse.

Marcus L. Callan faces felony charges of burglary, child abuse and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of theft of movable property, battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, Callan entered a Clinton Street garage Feb. 12 and took eight carved wooden walking sticks valued at $10 each. Police reportedly found Callan with five of the sticks a short time later. He was released by police on a signature bond.

The following day, police responded to a disturbance at a 7th Street South residence, where Callan allegedly struck a 17-year-old in the face multiple times with a closed fist. The complaint says the 17-year-old sustained "mild injuries" to his face.

Callan has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for April 9.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

