La Crosse man accused of burglary

A 36-year-old La Crosse man accused of burglarizing a storage unit was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Moss T. Cain faces a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, two residents of the Gund Loft Brewery Apartments in La Crosse called police April 11 and reported that four snowboards belonging to them had been taken from a storage locker in the basement. The couple later discovered that camping gear, including a tent valued at $100 and a canopy, were also missing. The tent and canopy were found shoved underneath a vehicle April 19.

Police traced the vehicle, which had no license plate, to a female acquaintance of Moss. The complaint says police found a bicycle allegedly stolen by Moss inside the woman's residence.

The discovery of the bicycle led police to believe it was linked to another theft that was reported Feb. 19. A couple told police nearly $500 worth of items were stolen from the same storage area, including collectible action figures and a duffel bag full of clothing. The couple also reported that a door handle was damaged.

Moss was apprehended outside the apartment complex April 24. He reportedly told police he sold three of the snowboards to Play It Again Sports for $60. Police recovered the snowboards the following day.

Moss was released on a $5,000 signature bond by Judge Todd Bjerke with provisions that he submit to Justice Support Services monitoring and have no contact with the apartment complex.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.