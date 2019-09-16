A La Crosse man was charged Monday after he was accused of throwing a hot plate of enchiladas at a woman before punching and choking her until she passed out.
Luis A. Jimenez, 32, was charged with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, and disorderly conduct in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
According to the complaint, Jimenez started an argument with the victim after she was gone for several hours Saturday to apply for jobs and didn’t answer her phone, accusing the woman of cheating on him.
The victim told police she then made enchiladas for dinner and Jimenez, who had been drinking, was still upset. When she gave him his dinner, he threw it at her, burning her arms and upper thighs, according to the report.
The argument continued later and Jimenez hit her in the face, then strangled her with one hand while hitting her with the other until she lost consciousness, according to the complaint. When she woke up, Jimenez was sleeping, so she left and reported the incident.
Police observed several bruises, a busted lips and burn marks on her arms, according to the complaint.
Police say they spoke to Jimenez later that day and he had scratches on his neck, chest and forehead and a swelling on his arm. A preliminary breath test showed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.253%.
Jimenez was released on a signature bond on the condition he have no contact with the victim or her residence by Judge Gloria Doyle.
Danielle Kempfer
Danielle Kempfer, 31, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 16 with felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer. Kempfer violated a no-contact order Sept. 15 by hanging out with a man and lying to police about his identity, according to the complaint.
Dylan Stika
Dylan E. Stika, 28, no permanent address, was charged Sept. 12 with disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer and felony bail jumping. Stika got into a loud argument Aug. 21 with a woman he was ordered to have no contact with through a previous bond, according to the complaint.
Eugene Spears Jr.
Eugene J. Spears Jr., 37, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 11 with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Spears violated terms of a previous bond Sept. 10 by having 0.5 grams of methamphetamine when he was taken into custody on a warrant, according to the complaint.
Jessica Kistner
Jessica A. Kistner, 39, no permanent address, was charged Sept. 11 with possession of methamphetamine. Kistner had 2.3 grams of methamphetamine when she was taken into custody on a warrant, according to the complaint.
Bridget Schoenfeld
Bridget M. Schoenfeld, 27, no permanent address, was charged Sept. 11 with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony bail jumping, fraudulent use of a credit card and misdemeanor bail jumping. Schoenfeld violated terms of a previous bond Aug. 31 when she had meth in her pocket while being arrested on a warrant, and again when she charged $567 Sept. 4-7 to another woman’s debit card without permission, according to the complaint.
William Peck
William Peck, 30, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 10 with delivering heroin, possession of narcotic drugs, resisting an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Peck sold 0.6 grams of heroin July 31 to a confidential informant, according to the complaint. He also had 1.6 grams of heroin Sept. 6 when he was taken into custody after an officer saw him driving after his license was revoked. According to the complaint, he denied driving and attempted to pull away from the arresting officer.
Natshoin Evans
Natshion Evans, 23, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 9 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidating a victim using force, battery and disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-abuse enhancer. Evans grabbed a woman’s neck and squeezed Sept. 3 during an argument, then pushed and punched her at least five times, according to the complaint. When the woman said she was going to call police, Evans took her phone.
Tanner Olds
Tanner Olds, 26, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 9 with felony bail jumping after he violated a no-contact order Sept. 7 by yelling at a woman in downtown La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Tyler Peterson
Tyler J. Peterson, 28, Readstown, was charged Sept. 9 with possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. Peterson attempted to enter two houses and did enter a stranger’s vehicle Sept. 8 near the 2400 block of 14th Street South, according to the complaint. Police say he also lied about his name and a search revealed 0.2 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket.
Kelly Knudston
Kelly R. Knudtson, 30, West Salem, was charged Sept. 9 as a fugitive. Knudtson is wanted in Winona County, Minn., on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft, according to the complaint.
Yahyaa Nizaam Kelly
Yahyaa N. Kelly, 44, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 9 with felony bail jumping after he was seen on video Aug. 30 talking to a woman in violation of a previous bond, according to the complaint.
Jacob Dolan
Jacob D. Dolan, 29, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 6 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender. Dolan had 8.1 grams of a white powdery substance identified as methamphetamine Sept. 5 when he was arrested on a warrant, according to the complaint.
Aaron M. Schrader
Aaron M. Schrader, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor bail jumping. A child told police Schrader hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground Aug. 19, according to the complaint.
Ryan Papenfuss
Ryan R. Papenfuss, 44, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 5 with uttering a forgery. Papenfuss deposited a forged and stolen check into his bank account in May, according to the complaint.
Tonya N. Novak
Tonya N. Novak, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Novak had a fentanyl drug mixture and used needles in her car when she was pulled over Aug. 29 for driving erratically on Hwy. 35 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Lenell Carter
Lenell D. Carter, 36, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with false imprisonment, felony bail jumping, possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct. Carter violated terms of a previous bond forbidding new crimes when he got into a fight with a woman Sept. 2-3 and held her down, according to the complaint. He had 1.6 grams of cocaine in his pocket when he was taken into custody.
Antoine Howell
Antoine D. Howell, 24, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession with intent to deliver THC. Howell had 23 packages of marijuana with a total weight of 38.7 grams at about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 4 when police responded to a call of two people fighting in a car, according to the complaint.
Demetrius Partee
Demetrius S. Partee, 37, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Partee violated terms of a previous bond forbidding new crimes when he got into a fight at the La Crosse Public Library, according to the complaint.
Richard Cadmus
Richard C. Cadmus, 46, Galesville, was charged Sept. 5 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. An officer spotted Cadmus riding a bicycle in Onalaska at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 5 and attempted to take him into custody for three warrants when Cadmus attempted to run away, according to the complaint. Cadmus violated terms of a previous bond by having a pipe and methamphetamine in his possession when he was taken into custody.
Kyle C. Staples
Kyle C. Staples, 24, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 4 with possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Staples violated terms of a previous bond Sept. 3 by staying at the home of a person he was ordered to have no contact with and had 0.3 grams of heroin, according to the complaint.
Neal R. Jensen Jr. and Christopher A. Trigueros
Neal R. Jensen Jr., 55, Arcadia, left, and Christopher A. Trigueros, 19, Ettrick, were each charged Sept. 5 with felony bail jumping after they were accused of meeting up in Onalaska Sept. 4 in violation of a no-contact condition of their bond. Jensen was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of obstructing an officer. Jensen’s vehicle had a scale with drug residue and Jensen had methamphetamine on his person, according to the complaint. Jensen and Trigueros also told officers they were there to see two different people, both of whom were currently in different county jails.
Neal R. Jensen Jr. and Christopher A. Trigueros
Neal R. Jensen Jr. (left), 55, Arcadia, and Christopher A. Trigueros, 19, Ettrick, were both charged Wednesday with retail theft as parties to a crime. Jensen, who was also charged as a repeat offender, and Trigueros are accused of taking about 15 pairs of shoes Sept. 3 from the loading zone of Rogan’s Shoes, according to the complaint.
Scott Windbiel
Scott C. Windbiel, 44, no permanent address, was charged Sept. 3 with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft and criminal damage to property. Windbiel stole a bike from the 1200 block of Badger Street, cutting the lock on Aug. 14, and a substance identified as methamphetamine in his sock Aug. 30 while at the La Crosse County Jail, according to the complaint.
Thomas Stein
Thomas E. Stein, 26, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 3 with being a fugitive. Stein is accused of violating his probation in Winona County, Minn., according to the complaint.
Debra White
Debra M. White, 58, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 3 with felony bail jumping. White got into a physical confrontation Aug. 30 with a man she was forbidden to have contact with in a previous bond, according to the complaint.
Marvin Iverson
Marvin L. Iverson, 58, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 3 with felony bail jumping. Iverson consumed alcohol in violation of a previous bond Aug. 30, according to the complaint.
Alia Valentine
Alia G. Valentine, 21, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 3 with uttering a forgery as a repeat offender. Valentine added a $100 tip and forged the signature of a customer Aug. 7 at the HuHot Mongolian Grill, where she worked as a server, according to the complaint.
Casey M. Hartung and Shannon M. Tabbert
Casey M. Hartung, 25, Melrose, Wis., and Shannon M. Tabbert, 35, La Crosse, were each charged Sept. 3 with burglary of a building, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft as parties to a crime. Hartung and Tabbert broke the lock and went into a storage unit on Schnick Road in Onalaska and took a blue tote filled with video games, a safe, two pairs of shoes and a car jack, according to the complaint.
Margo Prom
Margo E. Prom, 54, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 3 with being a fugitive. Prom is facing burglary and theft charges in Houston County, Minn., according to the complaint.
