A 31-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl multiple times.
Jahlon L. Wilder was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and child enticement.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl said the assaults began Sept. 11, 2020, and ended some time in 2023. During a Feb. 7 interview, the girl told investigators that Wilder often took her to a motel. She said at least one of the assaults occurred after she smoked marijuana supplied by Wilder.
The girl said the assaults ended during a brief period while Wilder was in Florida but resumed after he returned.
Wilder was arrested without incident after a Feb. 18 traffic stop in La Crosse. He declined to speak with police after being taken into custody. Three cell phones were seized as evidence.
People are also reading…
Wilder’s bond condition includes a no-contact order with the girl. His next court date is a Feb. 27 calendar call.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.