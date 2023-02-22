A 31-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl multiple times.

Jahlon L. Wilder was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and child enticement.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl said the assaults began Sept. 11, 2020, and ended some time in 2023. During a Feb. 7 interview, the girl told investigators that Wilder often took her to a motel. She said at least one of the assaults occurred after she smoked marijuana supplied by Wilder.

The girl said the assaults ended during a brief period while Wilder was in Florida but resumed after he returned.

Wilder was arrested without incident after a Feb. 18 traffic stop in La Crosse. He declined to speak with police after being taken into custody. Three cell phones were seized as evidence.

Wilder’s bond condition includes a no-contact order with the girl. His next court date is a Feb. 27 calendar call.