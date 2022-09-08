 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man accused of child sexual assault

A 54-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sexually assaulting a child. Lao Xiong faces two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were notified by authorities in Ramsey County, Minnesota, that  a pre-teen girl told her mother that she had been assaulted by Xiong. The girl and her mother were watching a movie when the girl reportedly said, "that's the way (he) did that to me" during a scene in which a person was touched in a private area.

The girl was interviewed June 8 in St. Paul. She said Xiong touched her on the breasts and buttocks on at least two occasions between 2017 and 2020 in La Crosse.

Xiong was interviewed by police Aug. 3. He asked for a lawyer but said he would never hurt the child described in the complaint. He told investigators that the woman who contacted authorities is a liar and was trying to ruin his life.

Xiong is free on a signature bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 13.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

