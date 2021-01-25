La Crosse man accused of choking, threatening woman

A 19-year-old La Crosse man is being held on a $5,000 cash bond after allegedly choking and threatening a woman during a Jan. 24 incident in La Crosse.

Kahlil Elijah Mack was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with intimidating a victim through use of force, strangulation/suffocation and bail jumping, all felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called shortly after 7 a.m. to a 9th Street address, where a witness told police that Mack entered the residence uninvited, threatened to shoot people and refused to leave. The witness believed Mack was under the influence of multiple intoxicants.

A woman told police that Mack put one hand around her throat and pushed her against a hallway for five to six seconds and that she was unable to breathe during that period. She said she was able to push Mack away but that he pursued her again, put both hands around throat and began squeezing. She said Mack pushed her into a television set, which caused it to break.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The woman said Mack also threatened to kill her, called her derogatory names and refused multiple requests to leave. A witness who owns the television corroborated the woman's account.