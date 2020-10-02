La Crosse man accused of choking woman on city's North Side

A 35-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for hitting and choking a woman Sept. 26 in La Crosse.
Michael A. Francis faces a felony charge of strangulation/suffocation and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct (two counts) and battery.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called Sept. 30 to the emergency ward of Mayo Franciscan Hospital, where a woman recounted an incident that occurred Sept. 26 at a Caledonia Street residence. She told police that after she and Francis got into an argument, she packed her belongings and attempted to leave through the front door. She said Francis responded by grabbing her shirt collar and pulling her back inside. She said Francis punched her in the back and face multiple times and threatened her with a knife that he normally carries on his person. She said she was also choked during the altercation.
Francis was released on a $2,500 signature bond ordered to have no contact with the victim.
