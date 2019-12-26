La Crosse man accused of cutting woman with a glass bottle on Christmas Eve

A La Crosse man was in court Thursday after he was accused of putting a glass bottle through a woman’s cheek.
Edwin A. Ware, 34, was charged with substantial battery in La Crosse County Circuit Court after the incident Christmas Eve.
Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Adams Street at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a woman bleeding heavily. They arrived to find blood running down the sidewalk from the woman’s home and a broken bottle at the intersection of Eighth and Adams streets, according to the complaint.
The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for a cut that went all the way through her cheek, exposing her teeth, according to the report.
Officers interviewed the woman at the hospital. She said Ware had been drinking all day and had taken her phone. As he was walking away, she grabbed his collar to stop him and he turned and hit her in the face with the bottle, which broke, according to the complaint.
Ware said it was the woman’s fault and he hit her, according to the police report, then refused to give police any details.
Ware has a previous conviction for disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon from 2013 and two convictions for bail jumping. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim or her residence by Judge Elliott Levine.
Patrick Berger
Eric Stevens
Denzel Meadows
Jared Williams
Michael Hemker
Jeffrey Brandt
Brittany Jones
Brittany T. Jones, 29, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 23 delivering heroin and felon in possession of a firearm. Jones sold 0.5 grams of heroin to a confidential informant Sept. 3 and had a gun in her drawer when she was arrested Dec. 19, according to the complaint.
Lucas Armstrong
Aspen Kalina
Carla Schumann
Stacie Jones
John P. Young Jr.
John. P. Young Jr. was charged Dec. 20 with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. On Dec. 13, Young’s girlfriend called police to say that he was tearing through the house and throwing things. Officers came to the scene and advised Young to spend the night elsewhere. A short while later, Young’s girlfriend called police to say that he had returned to the home and broken in, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael Utecht
Nya Thao
Jordan Gudin
Sarah Lawrence
Jacqlyn Scott
Jacqlyn EN Scott, 24, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 19 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Scott had .8 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia Dec. 15, according to the complaint.
Kahla A. Henry
Keith Stankey
Taylor Ludwig
Patrick Berger
Jonathan Kemp
Rick Roquet
Michael Ryan
Michael J. Ryan, 34, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 13 with strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct. Ryan shut a door on a woman’s arm and choked her Dec. 9 during an argument, according to the complaint.
Jessica Kistner
Jacob M. Hazlett
Jacob M. Hazlett, 29, Mindoro, was charged Dec. 13 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Hazlett hit a woman with a stool and refused to let her leave or call police Dec. 7, according to the complaint.
Steven Sage
Volante Feist
Jeffrey Berry
Jeffrey A. Berry, 55, La Crosse was charged Dec. 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berry was found asleep in his vehicle Dec. 9 and had 2.86 grams of meth and a glass pipe, according to the complaint.
Cora Elmore
Robert Anderson
Mitchael Oslund
Christian Weber
Nicole Aarstad
Nicole E. Aarstad, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony bail jumping and theft of movable property. Aarstad stole a trailer sometime this fall in violation of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing crimes, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Zephaniah Fifer
Zephaniah T. Fifer, 39, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Fifer consumed alcohol Nov. 23 in violation of two bonds, according to the complaint.
Thomas Stein
Christina Sievert
Benjamin Harr
Travis Heal
Michael Wilson Jr.
Michael DeGregg
Francis A. Okonmah
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Jack Freitag
Jonathan Baum
Tyler Peterson
Tiffany Penkalski
Tyler Hoffman
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.
Tristen Schmeckpeper
Rebekka Ames
Darnell Hamilton
Benjamin Stetzer
