La Crosse man accused of cutting woman with a glass bottle on Christmas Eve
La Crosse man accused of cutting woman with a glass bottle on Christmas Eve

A La Crosse man was in court Thursday after he was accused of putting a glass bottle through a woman’s cheek.

Edwin A. Ware, 34, was charged with substantial battery in La Crosse County Circuit Court after the incident Christmas Eve.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Adams Street at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a woman bleeding heavily. They arrived to find blood running down the sidewalk from the woman’s home and a broken bottle at the intersection of Eighth and Adams streets, according to the complaint.

The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for a cut that went all the way through her cheek, exposing her teeth, according to the report.

Officers interviewed the woman at the hospital. She said Ware had been drinking all day and had taken her phone. As he was walking away, she grabbed his collar to stop him and he turned and hit her in the face with the bottle, which broke, according to the complaint.

Ware said it was the woman’s fault and he hit her, according to the police report, then refused to give police any details.

Ware has a previous conviction for disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon from 2013 and two convictions for bail jumping. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim or her residence by Judge Elliott Levine.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

