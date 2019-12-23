La Crosse man accused of dealing cocaine while on bond

A La Crosse man was accused Monday of dealing cocaine while out on bond for attempted homicide.

Isaiah P. Stenson Jr., 25, La Crosse, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and felony bail jumping in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Stenson had two individual packages of cocaine which weighed 6.3 grams and 2.8 grams in his pocket Friday when he was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident, according to the criminal complaint. Stenson told police he was just bringing the drugs to a friend, not selling them.

At the time, Stenson was out on bond in connection with an Aug. 5, 2018, shooting in downtown La Crosse. Stenson was charged Aug. 8, 2018 with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer and possession of THC. According to that complaint, Stenson fired four shots and hit two men downtown La Crosse at 12.16 a.m. Aug. 5 after a large group of people were fighting at the intersection of Third and Main streets. The two men were treated and released by 12:40 a.m.