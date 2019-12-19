La Crosse man accused of dealing drugs, forging checks

A La Crosse man was charged with eight felonies Thursday after he was accused of dealing drugs and forging checks.
Anthony G. Potaracke, 24, La Crosse, was accused of receiving $5,000 in stolen collector coins, including a Lady Liberty coin valued at $1,000, in October. According to the complaint, another man took the coins Oct. 23 and dropped them off with Potaracke.
On Nov. 11, police responded to a fraud complaint at an Onalaska credit union. According to the complaint, Potaracke cashed a check for $420 Oct. 21 and $462 Oct. 23 from the checking account of a man who died the previous June. Potaracke returned to the credit union Nov. 22 and attempted to cash a $720 check and a $675 check, both of which had been reported stolen, according to the complaint.
Potaracke was spotted Tuesday at the La Crosse Walmart by a La Crosse police officer, who recognized him and knew he had a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident, and a police search revealed 20.7 grams of methamphetamine in four packages and 3.4 grams of heroin in his pockets, according to the complaint.
Potaracke told police he had been selling meth for several weeks, typically selling one or two pounds each week, according to the report. He also admitted to using heroin, and a search of his phone showed evidence of dealing drugs.
According to the complaint, Potaracke also sold 18.6 grams of meth to a confidential informant Aug. 28.
Potaracke was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with three counts of receiving stolen property, four counts of uttering a forgery, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver meth, delivery of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender.
He has previously been convicted of felony fraud, forgery and possession of meth and heroin.
Potaracke is being held on a probation hold and a $5,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Elliott Levine.
Michael Utecht
Nya Thao
Jordan Gudin
Sarah Lawrence
Jacqlyn Scott
Jacqlyn EN Scott, 24, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 19 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Scott had .8 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia Dec. 15, according to the complaint.
Kahla A. Henry
Keith Stankey
Taylor Ludwig
Patrick Berger
Jonathan Kemp
Rick Roquet
Michael Ryan
Michael J. Ryan, 34, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 13 with strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct. Ryan shut a door on a woman’s arm and choked her Dec. 9 during an argument, according to the complaint.
Jessica Kistner
Jacob M. Hazlett
Jacob M. Hazlett, 29, Mindoro, was charged Dec. 13 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Hazlett hit a woman with a stool and refused to let her leave or call police Dec. 7, according to the complaint.
Steven Sage
Volante Feist
Jeffrey Berry
Jeffrey A. Berry, 55, La Crosse was charged Dec. 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berry was found asleep in his vehicle Dec. 9 and had 2.86 grams of meth and a glass pipe, according to the complaint.
Cora Elmore
Robert Anderson
Mitchael Oslund
Christian Weber
Nicole Aarstad
Nicole E. Aarstad, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony bail jumping and theft of movable property. Aarstad stole a trailer sometime this fall in violation of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing crimes, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Zephaniah Fifer
Zephaniah T. Fifer, 39, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Fifer consumed alcohol Nov. 23 in violation of two bonds, according to the complaint.
Thomas Stein
Christina Sievert
Benjamin Harr
Travis Heal
Michael Wilson Jr.
Michael DeGregg
Francis A. Okonmah
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Jack Freitag
Jonathan Baum
Tyler Peterson
Tiffany Penkalski
Tyler Hoffman
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.
Tristen Schmeckpeper
Rebekka Ames
Darnell Hamilton
Benjamin Stetzer
