La Crosse man accused of dealing drugs, forging checks
alert top story

La Crosse man accused of dealing drugs, forging checks

Anthony Potaracke

Potaracke

A La Crosse man was charged with eight felonies Thursday after he was accused of dealing drugs and forging checks.

Anthony G. Potaracke, 24, La Crosse, was accused of receiving $5,000 in stolen collector coins, including a Lady Liberty coin valued at $1,000, in October. According to the complaint, another man took the coins Oct. 23 and dropped them off with Potaracke.

On Nov. 11, police responded to a fraud complaint at an Onalaska credit union. According to the complaint, Potaracke cashed a check for $420 Oct. 21 and $462 Oct. 23 from the checking account of a man who died the previous June. Potaracke returned to the credit union Nov. 22 and attempted to cash a $720 check and a $675 check, both of which had been reported stolen, according to the complaint.

Potaracke was spotted Tuesday at the La Crosse Walmart by a La Crosse police officer, who recognized him and knew he had a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident, and a police search revealed 20.7 grams of methamphetamine in four packages and 3.4 grams of heroin in his pockets, according to the complaint.

Potaracke told police he had been selling meth for several weeks, typically selling one or two pounds each week, according to the report. He also admitted to using heroin, and a search of his phone showed evidence of dealing drugs.

According to the complaint, Potaracke also sold 18.6 grams of meth to a confidential informant Aug. 28.

Potaracke was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with three counts of receiving stolen property, four counts of uttering a forgery, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver meth, delivery of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender.

He has previously been convicted of felony fraud, forgery and possession of meth and heroin.

Potaracke is being held on a probation hold and a $5,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Elliott Levine.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

