La Crosse man accused of dealing drugs near school bound over for trial

A 28-year-old La Crosse man accused of maintaining a drug operation across the street from an elementary school was bound over for trial in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Kareem Darvel Nellem faces felony charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, manufacture and delivery of fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm. He also has an outstanding Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.

According to testimony from La Crosse Police Department drug investigator Andrew Tolvstad, police used a confidential informant March 29 to purchase 2.8 grams of fentanyl from Nellem for $240.

The transaction led police to a 218 S. 24th St. residence located across the street from Blessed Sacrament Elementary School. Police executed a search warrant and reportedly found 83 grams of fentanyl, 43 grams of marijuana, 42 grams of cocaine, a 9 mm handgun, drug packing supplies and multiple documents linking Nellem to the address.

"Eighty-three grams of fentanyl is an extremely large amount," Tolvstad said.

Tolvstad said gem bags found at the residence matched the one used in the controlled buy.

Nellem's defense attorney Tom Locante argued there's insufficient evidence to link Nellem with the confidential informant or anything seized at the residence. Nellem was not at the residence at the time the warrant was executed and was arrested at a La Crosse tavern a short time later.

"I know probable cause is easy, but (prosecutors) haven't made the connection," Locante said.

Judge Elliott Levine didn't dismiss Locante's arguments about whether Nellem was positively identified as the seller during the controlled buy. However, he still allowed the case to move forward.

"It would be nice to have a little bit more detail, but for probable cause reasons, I think it reaches that level," Levine said.

Nellem is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Alexis M. Compan, 20, La Crosse, was present during the search warrant and faces felony charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She is free on a signature bond and has an initial court appearance set for May 6.

