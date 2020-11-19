La Crosse man accused of dealing fentanyl, cocaine

A 33-year-old La Crosse man has been indicted in federal court for dealing fentanyl and cocaine.

A grand jury in Madison Wednesday charged Jesse J. Stringer with two counts of distributing fentanyl, one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and one count of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute.

The indictment alleges Stringer distributed fentanyl Sept. 23 and 24 and had 400 grams of fentanyl and an unspecified amount of cocaine prepared for distribution Oct. 13.

If convicted, Stringer faces a maximum of life in federal prison for the 400 grams of fentanyl and 20 years in federal prison each for the other charges.

The charges against Stringer were the result of an investigation by the La Crosse and town of Campbell police departments and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson is handling the prosecution.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

