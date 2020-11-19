 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man accused of dealing fentanyl, cocaine
0 comments

La Crosse man accused of dealing fentanyl, cocaine

{{featured_button_text}}
Jesse J. Stringer

Jesse J. Stringer

A 33-year-old La Crosse man has been indicted in federal court for dealing fentanyl and cocaine.

A grand jury in Madison Wednesday charged Jesse J. Stringer with two counts of distributing fentanyl, one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and one count of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute.

The indictment alleges Stringer distributed fentanyl Sept. 23 and 24 and had 400 grams of fentanyl and an unspecified amount of cocaine prepared for distribution Oct. 13.

If convicted, Stringer faces a maximum of life in federal prison for the 400 grams of fentanyl and 20 years in federal prison each for the other charges.

The charges against Stringer were the result of an investigation by the La Crosse and town of Campbell police departments and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson is handling the prosecution.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News