A criminal complaint has been filed against a 43-year-old La Crosse man accused of dealing marijuana.

Michael A. Goodwin faces felony charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the complaint, law enforcement was investigating burglaries that occurred in La Crosse and Trempealeau counties and identified Goodwin as a person of interest. Police obtained a Trempealeau County search warrant for Goodwin's 512 Liberty St. address in La Crosse and executed the search Jan. 28.

The complaint says police found 44.9 grams of marijuana divided among 19 individually wrapped baggies. Police determined that the packaging was consistent with the intent to sell. Police also found a handgun that was reported stolen in Iowa in 2014.

Goodwin wasn't at the residence at the time of the search but was contacted by telephone and came to the residence a short time later. The complaint says he acknowledged the marijuana was his. He admitted he knew he couldn't possess a firearm but denied knowing the handgun was stolen.

The complaint makes no mention of any items recovered from the burglaries.

Goodwin has an initial appearance set for March 12 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

