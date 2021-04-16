La Crosse man accused of dealing meth, 3rd OWI

A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 35-year-old La Crosse man accused of dealing methamphetamine.

Davion M. Atha faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of third-offense drunk driving, third-offense operating with a restricted substance, operating after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the complaint, police pulled over a vehicle March 31 for a stoplight violation on Mormon Coulee Road. The complaint says the driver, identified as Atha, was making furtive movements and reaching around inside the car before police approached.

The complaint says Atha showed several signs of being intoxicated. He had glassy eyes, was sweating and had difficulty opening his wallet to locate an identification card.

Police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and found a headphones case that allegedly contained 8.1 grams of methamphetamine.