La Crosse man accused of dealing meth, 3rd OWI

A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 35-year-old La Crosse man accused of dealing methamphetamine.
Davion M. Atha faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of third-offense drunk driving, third-offense operating with a restricted substance, operating after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the complaint, police pulled over a vehicle March 31 for a stoplight violation on Mormon Coulee Road. The complaint says the driver, identified as Atha, was making furtive movements and reaching around inside the car before police approached.
The complaint says Atha showed several signs of being intoxicated. He had glassy eyes, was sweating and had difficulty opening his wallet to locate an identification card.
Police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and found a headphones case that allegedly contained 8.1 grams of methamphetamine.
A search of Atha's person allegedly found two digital scales, a straw with methamphetamine residue, a marijuana wax pen and $110 in cash. The complaint says police detected methamphetamine residue in one of Atha's nostrils and believe he had ingested the drug shortly before police contact.
Atha denied using drugs and agreed to a field sobriety test. He reportedly displayed multiple clues of intoxication. He refused a blood test, and police obtained a warrant for a blood draw.
Atha is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $2,000 cash bond. He has an initial court appearance set for April 29.
