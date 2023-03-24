A 38-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of dealing methamphetamine.

Ross M. Mangene was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police Jan. 20 pulled over a vehicle driven by Mangene in the town of Campbell for "excessive" window tint. The complaint says police had received an earlier tip that Mangene was dealing methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Police used a K9 unit for an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive alert, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 3.8 grams of methamphetamine in a gem bag, .2 grams of loose methamphetamine near a cigarette lighter and three cell phones. The complaint says the substance in the gem bag is often called an "8 ball" and is a common weight for methamphetamine transactions. A search of Mangene’s person reportedly found $650 in cash.

Mangene was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail. As Mangene was being booked, jail staff reportedly found a smoking device commonly used to smoke crack cocaine.

Mangene is free on a $2,500 signature bond. His next court date is an April 14 calendar call.