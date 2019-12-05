You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse man accused of dealing meth
A La Crosse man was charged with dealing methamphetamine Thursday after he was accused of conspiring to sell drugs over Facebook Messenger.

Dylan J. Heldt, 28, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession with intent to deliver amphetamines as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigator created a fake Facebook page and set up a meth deal with another man, who said Heldt was his supplier. Heldt and the other man showed up to make the deal Dec. 2 and were taken into custody.

Heldt denied selling drugs, saying he was only there to steal the money, according to the report.

Through the course of the investigation, police searched Heldt’s hotel room and found 53.6 grams of meth, and Heldt then admitted the drug was his, according to the complaint.

He is being held on a $5,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Ramona Gonzalez and a probation hold in the La Crosse County Jail.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

