La Crosse man accused of dealing meth

A La Crosse man was charged with dealing methamphetamine Thursday after he was accused of conspiring to sell drugs over Facebook Messenger.
Dylan J. Heldt, 28, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession with intent to deliver amphetamines as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint, an investigator created a fake Facebook page and set up a meth deal with another man, who said Heldt was his supplier. Heldt and the other man showed up to make the deal Dec. 2 and were taken into custody.
Heldt denied selling drugs, saying he was only there to steal the money, according to the report.
Through the course of the investigation, police searched Heldt’s hotel room and found 53.6 grams of meth, and Heldt then admitted the drug was his, according to the complaint.
He is being held on a $5,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Ramona Gonzalez and a probation hold in the La Crosse County Jail.
Travis Heal
Travis J. Heal, 29, Onalaska, was charged Dec. 5 with second-offense delivery of methamphetamine. Heal sold a confidential informant half an ounce of meth Sept. 12 for $400, according to the complaint.
Michael Wilson Jr.
Michael A. Wilson Jr., 41, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 4 with strangulation and suffocation, possession of narcotic drugs and three counts of misdemeanor battery, all as a repeat offender. Wilson hit a woman Sept. 14, Nov. 6 and Nov. 24 and wrapped a belt around her neck Sept. 14, according to the complaint. He also had fentanyl when he was arrested.
Michael DeGregg
Michael D. DeGregg, 41, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 4 with possession of narcotics and possession of methamphetamine, both as a repeat offender. DeGregg had meth and heroin Dec. 4 when he was arrested for trying to enter a residence, according to the complaint.
Francis A. Okonmah
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Jack Freitag
Jack A. Freitag, 48, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 3 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Freitag had two bags of meth and a pipe in his pocket Dec. 2 when arrested on a warrant, according to the complaint.
Jonathan Baum
Jonathan M. Baum, 24, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 3 with felony bail jumping. Baum had contact with a woman in violation of his bond, according to the complaint.
Tyler Peterson
Tyler J. Peterson, 28, Readstown, Wis., was charged Dec. 3 with being a fugitive. Peterson is wanted in Winona County, Minn., on charges of possession of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Tiffany Penkalski
Tiffany L. Penkalski, 40, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 3 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender. Penkalski had 0.7 grams of meth Dec. 2 when she was arrested on a warrant, according to the complaint.
Tyler Hoffman
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.
Tristen Schmeckpeper
Tristen D. Schmeckpeper, 26, Onalaska, was charged Dec. 2 with two counts of felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Schmeckpeper tried to start a fight Nov. 28 and drank alcohol in violation of his bond, according to the complaint.
Rebekka Ames
Rebekka J. Ames, 30, Holmen, was charged Dec. 2 with being a fugitive. Ames was wanted on possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in Nobles County, Minn., according to the complaint.
Darnell Hamilton
Darnell Hamilton, 59, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and resisting an officer, all as a repeat offender. Hamilton was arrested on a warrant Nov. 27 and had meth in his pocket, according to the complaint.
Benjamin Stetzer
Benjamin W. Stetzer, 24, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 2 with stalking. Stetzer went to a woman’s home, called and texted her several times over a couple months after she told him she did not want contact with him, according to the complaint.
