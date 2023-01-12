La Crosse man accused of dealing methamphetamine

A 33-year-old La Crosse man faces drug charges after a Jan. 6 traffic stop in La Crosse.

Christopher D. Mitchell was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Mitchell was pulled over by La Crosse police shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Liberty and Sill streets for excessively tinted windows. Dispatch advised police that Mitchell had an active Department of Corrections warrant and a suspended driving status.

Police arrested Mitchell and transported him to the La Crosse County Jail. The complaint says jail staff searched Mitchell's person and found two baggies containing 30.8 grams of methamphetamine. The complaint says the amount of methamphetamine recovered wasn't consistent with personal use.

The complaint says police seized Mitchell's cell phone, which contained a message asking Mitchell if he had methamphetamine.

Mitchell was given a $5,000 signature bond, but remains in jail on a probation hold. His next court date is a Jan. 18 preliminary hearing.

