La Crosse man accused of dealing methamphetamine

A 29-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond after being arrested April 14 with 11.2 grams of methamphetamine.

Davonte E. Owens faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping; and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Owens was identified as a passenger in a vehicle operated by a driver with a suspended license. Police determined Owens had a pair of outstanding warrants and followed the vehicle to a parking lot at Marco's Pizza, where it came to a stop. Police approached the vehicle and ordered Owens to step outside. He complied and was arrested without incident.

The complaint says police saw a clear Ziploc bag containing marijuana on the passenger seat. A search of Owens' person allegedly found methamphetamine and multiple clean gem bags, leading police to believe Owens was separating and packaging the drug for sale. The complaint says the amount of methamphetamine seized exceeded that of a typical user. Police also seized $105 in cash.