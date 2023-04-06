A 64-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of dealing methamphetamine.

Donald F. Greeno was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a tip that Greeno was selling methamphetamine. On April 3, an undercover police officer in an unmarked vehicle recognized Greeno standing outside with another person on the 400 block of South Third Street in La Crosse. The officer reportedly observed the two acting suspiciously and moving to a different location whenever a marked squad car passed by. The officer also observed a hand-to-hand transaction between the two.

The officer followed the pair to the 100 block of Cass Street, directly under the Cass Street bridge. The officer approached on foot and reportedly seized 14.9 grams of methamphetamine from Greeno. The methamphetamine was packaged into five separate gem bags, which the officer believed was consistent with someone who sells "8 balls" of the substance.

Greeno was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail. He is being held on a $2,500 cash bond ordered by Judge Todd Bjerke. Greeno's next court appearance is an April 11 calendar call.