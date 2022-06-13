 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse man accused of dealing methamphetamine

  • 0
John H. Courtney

Courtney

 Steve Rundio

A 42-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after being accused of dealing methamphetamine.

John H. Courtney was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of possessing an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after revocation.

According to the criminal complaint, police conducted a June 5 traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. after a vehicle operated by Courtney utilized the Bridge View Plaza Parking lot as a main thoroughfare. Police determined Courtney had an active warrant and placed him under arrest.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 37.4 grams of methamphetamine, five penicillin pills, one Sildenfafil Citrall pill, five unknown pills labeled "Cormin," empty gem baggies a digital scale with crystal residue.

The complaint says Courtney was hospitalized for methamphetamine consumption prior to transport to the La Crosse County Jail.

People are also reading…

La Crosse County District Attorney intern Andrew Tyler asked for a $2,000 cash bond. Courtney faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for the drug charge, which Tyler said makes Courtney a flight risk.

Judge Todd Bjerke released Courtney on a $5,000 signature bond and set a preliminary hearing for June 20.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Britain to defy EU with 'relatively trivial' Northern Ireland law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News