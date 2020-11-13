 Skip to main content
La Crosse man accused of dealing methamphetamine
La Crosse man accused of dealing methamphetamine

From the COLLECTION: Crime and Courts, La Crosse County series
Cameron L. Coleman

Cameron L. Coleman

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 35-year-old La Crosse man accused of dealing methamphetamine.

Cameron L. Coleman faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping (three counts) and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Oct. 24 to a report of a suspicious vehicle with no rear license plate. Police located the vehicle parked on 5th Ave. South shortly after 1 p.m. and arrested Coleman for outstanding felony warrants.

The complaint says police located in plain view a wax burner with a white crystallized substance believed to be methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle allegedly found 128 grams of methamphetamine and a broken methamphetamine pipe. Police also found a box containing 18 shotgun rounds. No firearms were found inside the vehicle.

Coleman has an initial appearance set for Dec. 30 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

