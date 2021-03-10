La Crosse man accused of domestic abuse

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 26-year-old La Crosse man accused of a violent assault Dec. 23 inside a La Crosse hotel room.
Cornelius C. Dunnigan Jr. faces a felony charge of strangulation/suffocation and misdemeanor charges of battery/domestic abuse, and disorderly conduct/domestic abuse.
According to the complaint, police were dispatched shortly before 10:30 p.m. to America's Best Value Inn on Rose Street, where a guest reported hearing a female screaming. Police made contact with the woman, who told police that she screamed for help after Dunnigan punched her in the face and head.
The woman reported pain in her head, and police noticed a laceration on her head and a cut on her lower lip. She was transported to the emergency room at Gundersen Health, where police resumed questioning.
The woman told police that Dunnigan, with whom she had a relationship, "popped up" at her hotel room, entered uninvited and sat down on the bed. She said Dunnigan ignored multiple requests for him to leave. When she reached for her phone, she said Dunnigan "soccer style" kicked her in the right leg.
The woman said Dunnigan then pulled her to the ground, punched her in the head twice and used his forearm to hold her against the ground. The woman said she wiggled and punched him in an attempt to escape. She said Dunnigan responded by grabbing her by the throat and punching her multiple times on the side of her head. She said Dunnigan also kicked and kneed her in the lower back.
During the altercation, the woman said Dunnigan told her, "I will not rest until you are dead" and "Your last days will suffer."
After finally breaking free, the woman left the hotel and found someone who helped her contact police. She said Dunnigan attempted to call her after the incident and left messages apologizing.
Dunnigan has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for March 16.