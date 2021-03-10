La Crosse man accused of domestic abuse

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 26-year-old La Crosse man accused of a violent assault Dec. 23 inside a La Crosse hotel room.

Cornelius C. Dunnigan Jr. faces a felony charge of strangulation/suffocation and misdemeanor charges of battery/domestic abuse, and disorderly conduct/domestic abuse.

According to the complaint, police were dispatched shortly before 10:30 p.m. to America's Best Value Inn on Rose Street, where a guest reported hearing a female screaming. Police made contact with the woman, who told police that she screamed for help after Dunnigan punched her in the face and head.

The woman reported pain in her head, and police noticed a laceration on her head and a cut on her lower lip. She was transported to the emergency room at Gundersen Health, where police resumed questioning.

The woman told police that Dunnigan, with whom she had a relationship, "popped up" at her hotel room, entered uninvited and sat down on the bed. She said Dunnigan ignored multiple requests for him to leave. When she reached for her phone, she said Dunnigan "soccer style" kicked her in the right leg.