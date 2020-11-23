La Crosse man accused of domestic abuse

A 41-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a pair of felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman Nov. 22 in La Crosse.

Ontario D. Lowery was charged with strangulation/suffocation and false imprisonment/domestic abuse.

Police were called shortly before 5 a.m. to a Pearl Street residence, where a woman told police that Lowery demanded she give him her key fob. She said Lowery pushed her against a table, causing her to strike her tailbone with considerable pain.

The woman said Lowery then pushed her against a bed. She said she got up and attempted to leave the room before Lowery pinned her against the wall with his right forearm around her neck and told her she wasn't leaving. She said she "felt like it was life or death" when she scratched Lowery's eyeball, which forced him to release his grip and gave her a chance to leave the apartment unit.

Police recovered the key fob and returned it to the woman, who went to Gundersen hospital to be examined for throat pain and lower back pain.

Lowery was released by La Crosse County Circuit Judge Ramona Gonzalez on a $1,000 signature bond. She also issued a no-contact order to be enforced by GPS monitoring.

