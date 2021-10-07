La Crosse man accused of downloading child porn

A 33-year-old La Crosse man faces up to 25 years in prison after being accused of possessing videos with graphic sexual depictions of two young children.

Grant L. Fullmer was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a cyber tip that Fullmer had uploaded two files of suspected child pornography May 9. The complaint says one file depicted a child age 3-6 with an adult male, and the other depicted a nude girl age 6-8 with an adult male.

Police obtained a search warrant and seized a cellular phone belonging to Fullmer Oct. 6.

Fullmer was released on a $5,000 signature bond with a provision that he have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

