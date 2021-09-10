 Skip to main content
La Crosse man accused of downloading child pornography
La Crosse man accused of downloading child pornography

A 29-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with downloading sexually explicit photos of young girls. Joel J. Jones faces a single felony charge of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a June 3 tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that identified Jones as a possible suspect. Police allegedly recovered 57 GB of images and video that showed depictions of children exposing themselves in front of a camera. The complaint says most of the offending content was of children between the ages of 8 and 18, although one photo involved a girl as young as 5.

Jones was released from the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 signature bond by Judge Elliott Levine. The bond prohibits Jones form having contact with anyone under 18 except for two relatives under the age of 5.

Joel Jones

Jones
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

