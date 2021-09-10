La Crosse man accused of downloading child pornography

A 29-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with downloading sexually explicit photos of young girls. Joel J. Jones faces a single felony charge of possession of child pornography.
According to the criminal complaint, police received a June 3 tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that identified Jones as a possible suspect. Police allegedly recovered 57 GB of images and video that showed depictions of children exposing themselves in front of a camera. The complaint says most of the offending content was of children between the ages of 8 and 18, although one photo involved a girl as young as 5.
Jones was released from the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 signature bond by Judge Elliott Levine. The bond prohibits Jones form having contact with anyone under 18 except for two relatives under the age of 5.