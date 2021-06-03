La Crosse man accused of drilling holes to spy on neighbor

A 30-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit after allegedly drilling two holes in an apartment wall to eavesdrop on a neighbor.

Robert T. Kautzman faces a felony charge of burglary to a dwelling and misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy by use of a surveillance device and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police Kautzman entered her home May 27 without her permission and walked up the stairs. The woman said Kautzman left after she confronted him.

The woman said she then discovered a cell phone that appeared to be recording audio. She also discovered a hole in the hallway near the bedroom. She reviewed audio and video from the phone and determined it belonged to Kautzman. She also told police that Kautzman likely stole $80 worth of her underwear during a previous break-in.

Police interviewed Kautzman, who reportedly admitted to drilling the holes and stealing the underwear. Kautzman said he drilled the holes because he didn’t have heat in his apartment for several weeks but later used the holes to spy on the woman and another resident who lives there.