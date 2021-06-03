 Skip to main content
La Crosse man accused of drilling holes to spy on neighbor
La Crosse man accused of drilling holes to spy on neighbor

Robert Kautzman

Kautzman

 Steve Rundio

A 30-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit after allegedly drilling two holes in an apartment wall to eavesdrop on a neighbor.

Robert T. Kautzman faces a felony charge of burglary to a dwelling and misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy by use of a surveillance device and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police Kautzman entered her home May 27 without her permission and walked up the stairs. The woman said Kautzman left after she confronted him.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The woman said she then discovered a cell phone that appeared to be recording audio. She also discovered a hole in the hallway near the bedroom. She reviewed audio and video from the phone and determined it belonged to Kautzman. She also told police that Kautzman likely stole $80 worth of her underwear during a previous break-in.

Police interviewed Kautzman, who reportedly admitted to drilling the holes and stealing the underwear. Kautzman said he drilled the holes because he didn’t have heat in his apartment for several weeks but later used the holes to spy on the woman and another resident who lives there.

Kautzman told police he had several cell phones and an “industrial borescope,” which he used to record audio and video of his neighbors. He told police he was “mentally weird” and “sometimes does things that are crazy.” He was released on a signature bond by Judge Gloria Doyle.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

