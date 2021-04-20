La Crosse man accused of driving 100 mph on residential street

A criminal complaint has been filed against an 18-year-old La Crosse man accused of driving a vehicle 100 mph through residential streets March 7 with a terrified passenger in La Crosse.

Cody Patrick Peters faces a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor charges of second-offense drunk driving, second-offense operating with prohibited blood-alcohol content and operating after revocation.

According to the criminal complaint, an emotional and scared passenger in Peters' vehicle used a cell phone to call 911 around 3 a.m. to report his reckless driving. The passenger later told police Peters had been drinking and that she tried to convince him to stop driving. She said Peters barely acknowledged her and only said "I got this, babe."

The complaint says Peters was traveling 100 mph on the 2000 block of Campbell Road when he passed a squad car that had pulled over a vehicle in a separate traffic stop. Peters' vehicle continued at a high rate of speed for four more blocks before it crashed, rolled over and landed upright where Campbell Road came to a dead end.