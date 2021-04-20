 Skip to main content
La Crosse man accused of driving 100 mph on residential street
La Crosse man accused of driving 100 mph on residential street

Cody Patrick Peters

A criminal complaint has been filed against an 18-year-old La Crosse man accused of driving a vehicle 100 mph through residential streets March 7 with a terrified passenger in La Crosse.

Cody Patrick Peters faces a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor charges of second-offense drunk driving, second-offense operating with prohibited blood-alcohol content and operating after revocation.

According to the criminal complaint, an emotional and scared passenger in Peters' vehicle used a cell phone to call 911 around 3 a.m. to report his reckless driving. The passenger later told police Peters had been drinking and that she tried to convince him to stop driving. She said Peters barely acknowledged her and only said "I got this, babe."

The complaint says Peters was traveling 100 mph on the 2000 block of Campbell Road when he passed a squad car that had pulled over a vehicle in a separate traffic stop. Peters' vehicle continued at a high rate of speed for four more blocks before it crashed, rolled over and landed upright where Campbell Road came to a dead end.

Police report that Peters' vehicle went directly over the dead end and came to a stop near the intersection of La Crosse Street and Losey Boulevard. The vehicle struck a large landscaping boulder and dislodged it 150 feet from its original location.

The passenger told police she struck her head on the door during the crash and was suffering a headache. Police noted a scratch on her cheek and summoned emergency medical personnel. She told police the two hadn't argued that evening and couldn't offer an explanation for his erratic driving.

The complaint says Peters was uncooperative when being questioned by police. When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, he replied, "not enough to pull me over" and "whatever will make your notes better to get an arrest." When confronted about his high rate of speed, he replied, "I made a mistake."

Peters refused a preliminary breath test and field sobriety test. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood sample, and the state crime lab reported a blood-alcohol level of 0.211.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

