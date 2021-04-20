La Crosse man accused of driving 100 mph on residential street

A criminal complaint has been filed against an 18-year-old La Crosse man accused of driving a vehicle 100 mph through residential streets March 7 with a terrified passenger in La Crosse.
Cody Patrick Peters faces a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor charges of second-offense drunk driving, second-offense operating with prohibited blood-alcohol content and operating after revocation.
According to the criminal complaint, an emotional and scared passenger in Peters' vehicle used a cell phone to call 911 around 3 a.m. to report his reckless driving. The passenger later told police Peters had been drinking and that she tried to convince him to stop driving. She said Peters barely acknowledged her and only said "I got this, babe."
The complaint says Peters was traveling 100 mph on the 2000 block of Campbell Road when he passed a squad car that had pulled over a vehicle in a separate traffic stop. Peters' vehicle continued at a high rate of speed for four more blocks before it crashed, rolled over and landed upright where Campbell Road came to a dead end.
Police report that Peters' vehicle went directly over the dead end and came to a stop near the intersection of La Crosse Street and Losey Boulevard. The vehicle struck a large landscaping boulder and dislodged it 150 feet from its original location.
The passenger told police she struck her head on the door during the crash and was suffering a headache. Police noted a scratch on her cheek and summoned emergency medical personnel. She told police the two hadn't argued that evening and couldn't offer an explanation for his erratic driving.
The complaint says Peters was uncooperative when being questioned by police. When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, he replied, "not enough to pull me over" and "whatever will make your notes better to get an arrest." When confronted about his high rate of speed, he replied, "I made a mistake."
Peters refused a preliminary breath test and field sobriety test. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood sample, and the state crime lab reported a blood-alcohol level of 0.211.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in March
Uneke R. Scarbrough
Darion Thomas
Marc Balgord
Jacob Stanles
Lee Weimerslage
Wade Stenberg
Kerry P. Kavanaugh
Kerry P. Kavanaugh, 45, La Crosse, was charged March 19 with driving a vehicle without owner’s consent, fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of uttering a forgery. Kavanaugh used a man’s car and refused to return it in December, used a woman’s credit card without permission Dec. 23 to purchase $6,000 in Kwik Trip gift cards and used forged checks to purchase items Feb. 28 and March 1 at Quillin's IGA on French Island, according to the complaint.
Kara Venable
Timothy Kasten
Jared Hensley
Faraji Robinson
Riley Friend
Shereda Coleman
Kieng Yang
Joseph Moran
Donte Tate
Andrew Marshall
Dennis Williams
Dennis Williams, 62, Kilmichael, Miss., was charged March 12 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Williams was pulled over March 6 for going 85 mph on Interstate 90, failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused a preliminary breath test, according to the complaint.
Ricky Eddy
Ricky D. Eddy, 27, Merrillan, Wis., was charged March 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Eddy had 9.9 grams of meth and two pipes Feb. 15 when he was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for expired registration, according to the complaint.
LC Graham
LC L. Graham, 38, La Crosse, was charged March 11 with possession of narcotic drugs. Graham had hydrocodone in his vehicle Feb. 11 when he got stuck in the snow in the south alley of the 900 block of La Crosse Street, according to the complaint.
Amanda Worke
Matthew Hain
Noah Betz
Ashleigh Bye
Denis Glotov
Kelly Buckholtz
Carli Stein
Greg Porter
Tony Ballard
Anthony Fry
Jarrad Panama
Sean Moore
Jessica Beck
James Ramsey
Benjamin Wiese
Lewis Byrd
Lewis E. Byrd was charged March 5 with stalking. Byrd called a woman 50 times in one day Feb. 21, refusing to stop after she told him to, according to the complaint.
Kailix Roe
Kailix K. Roe, 17, La Crosse, was charged March 5 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roe had 6.8 grams of cocaine and a container with marijuana residue Feb. 21 when he was pulled over for crossing the center line, according to the complaint.
Miranda Machen
Steven Huntington
Yahyaa Kelly
Christian Cieminski
Shakur Clayton
Ray Welcome
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …