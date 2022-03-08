La Crosse man accused of fatal beating accepts pleas

Prosecutors are recommending a 10-year prison sentence for a 51-year-old La Crosse man accused of fatally beating an elderly man May 1, 2020.

Matthew L. Kinstler pleaded no contest to one count of felony first-degree reckless homicide during a plea hearing Tuesday before La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine.

Kinstler is accused of grabbing a walking stick from 79-year-old Russell Paulson and striking him in the head during an argument in the Menard's parking lot on Lang Street in La Crosse. The blow caused Paulson to fall to the ground, and he died three days later from multiple skull fractures.

Several of Kinstler's relatives appeared at the hearing via Zoom. Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Susan Donskey said family members were made aware of the plea agreement in advance.

"The offer has been on the table for many months," Donskey said. "This agreement was reached by consulting (the family)."

The charge against Kinstler carries a maximum of 60 years in prison.

Kinstler told the court he has been on disability due to mental health issues since he was 25 years old but said it didn't compromise his ability to comprehend the plea deal. By accepting the deal, Kinstler waived his right to pursue a mental health defense.

Levine ordered a pre-sentence investigation that's expected to take 60 days. Kinstler remains free on a $5,000 cash bond until the sentencing hearing, which will be announced at a later date.

