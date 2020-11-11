La Crosse man accused of fifth-offense OWI

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 57-year-old La Crosse man for fifth-offense drunk driving.

According to the complaint, Richard Wendell Dobyns struck a vehicle from behind Nov. 6 around 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 90 in Onalaska. Dobyns said a mattress fell from a vehicle, landed on his windshield and obstructed his view, causing him to strike a Ford Mustang from behind. The complaint says Dobyns' responses to police questions were slow and delayed and that he was using his vehicle for balance.

The complaint says Dobyns showed multiple signs of intoxication during a field sobriety test. Police asked Dobyns to recite the alphabet from F to P, and he responded by starting at E and stopping at Z. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .246.

A driver behind the crash confirmed that a mattress fell onto the Interstate but told police he saw it laying on the roadway when Dobyns struck the Mustang.

Dobyns has previous drunk driving convictions in Florida and New Jersey and two in La Crosse County. He has an initial appearance set for Jan. 7.

