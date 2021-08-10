La Crosse man accused of firing shot at fleeing woman

A 33-year-old La Crosse man faces 14 felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly discharging a firearm toward a fleeing woman.
Joshua K. Breidel was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with the following felonies: second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm (two counts), felon in possession of body armor, theft of movable property (two counts), threats to injure another person and possession of methamphetamine.
Breidel’s misdemeanor charges are unlawful use of a phone, disorderly conduct, bail jumping (two counts), carrying a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched Aug. 4 to 7th Street South in La Crosse, where an anonymous caller told police she heard a pop after witnessing a man chasing a screaming female. Police were originally dispatched to the wrong address but made contact the following day with a relative of the fleeing woman.
The relative told police the woman was hiding and didn’t know where she was. Police were able to contact the woman via phone. The woman said during the past five months, Breidel had kicked her in the ribs, punched her legs and left her with black eyes. She said the abuse began after she purchased a firearm, a 9 mm Glock, which Breidel removed from her safe.
The woman said the Aug. 4 incident began when Breidel became enraged after discovering there was no soda in the refrigerator. She said Breidel flipped over furniture inside the apartment before removing the stolen firearm from his waistband and pointing it toward her.
Fearing for her safety, the woman said she fled the apartment with Breidel in pursuit. She heard a pop and believes Breidel fired a round at her but never turned around to look. She said Breidel eventually caught up to her and said, “If you don’t come home right now, I’m going to find your kids and kill them.” The woman told police that Breidel had made violent threats against her and her family at least 100 times.
After the threat, she told police she reluctantly returned to the apartment with Breidel, who made her hold the handgun because he knew he was a felon and not allowed to possess a firearm.
The complaint says police canvassed the area but were unable to locate a spent shell casing.
Police located Breidel the following day and placed him under arrest. Police allegedly found .9 grams of methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a pocket knife on his person. The complaint says Breidel was wearing body armor at the time of his arrest, and a search of his vehicle allegedly found a Glock 48 pistol.
Judge Gloria Doyle ordered Breidel held in the La Crosse County Jail on $50,000 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
