La Crosse man accused of firing shot at fleeing woman

The woman said the Aug. 4 incident began when Breidel became enraged after discovering there was no soda in the refrigerator. She said Breidel flipped over furniture inside the apartment before removing the stolen firearm from his waistband and pointing it toward her.

Fearing for her safety, the woman said she fled the apartment with Breidel in pursuit. She heard a pop and believes Breidel fired a round at her but never turned around to look. She said Breidel eventually caught up to her and said, “If you don’t come home right now, I’m going to find your kids and kill them.” The woman told police that Breidel had made violent threats against her and her family at least 100 times.

After the threat, she told police she reluctantly returned to the apartment with Breidel, who made her hold the handgun because he knew he was a felon and not allowed to possess a firearm.

The complaint says police canvassed the area but were unable to locate a spent shell casing.

Police located Breidel the following day and placed him under arrest. Police allegedly found .9 grams of methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a pocket knife on his person. The complaint says Breidel was wearing body armor at the time of his arrest, and a search of his vehicle allegedly found a Glock 48 pistol.