 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse man accused of firing shots on city street

  • 0

A 23-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after allegedly firing shots in La Crosse June 8.

Dakota James Fair was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney’s office for felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with a probation violation.

La Crosse police were dispatched to the 1700 block of George Street around 2:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers located spent shell casings in the alley behind 1820 George Street and determined that Fair fired a handgun that sent bullet holes into area houses and garages.

Fair was arrested June 11. During a bond hearing Monday, District Attorney intern Andrew Tyler asked Judge Elliott Levine for the $10,000 cash bond. Tyler said Fair was on extended supervision for an armed robbery conviction and that his behavior poses a significant threat to public safety.

Tyler said the District Attorney’s office expects to have a criminal complaint ready by Tuesday. Levine said Fair’s bond will be reviewed at that time.

People are also reading…

Dakota Fair

Fair

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka set to introduce fuel ration scheme to ease shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News