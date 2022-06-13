La Crosse man accused of firing shots on city street

A 23-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after allegedly firing shots in La Crosse June 8.

Dakota James Fair was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney’s office for felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with a probation violation.

La Crosse police were dispatched to the 1700 block of George Street around 2:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers located spent shell casings in the alley behind 1820 George Street and determined that Fair fired a handgun that sent bullet holes into area houses and garages.

Fair was arrested June 11. During a bond hearing Monday, District Attorney intern Andrew Tyler asked Judge Elliott Levine for the $10,000 cash bond. Tyler said Fair was on extended supervision for an armed robbery conviction and that his behavior poses a significant threat to public safety.

Tyler said the District Attorney’s office expects to have a criminal complaint ready by Tuesday. Levine said Fair’s bond will be reviewed at that time.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

