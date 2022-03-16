La Crosse man accused of firing weapon toward police won't get bail reduced

A 34-year-old La Crosse man accused of firing a weapon in the direction of a city police officer won't get his bail reduced. La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke Wednesday maintained bail for Curtis W. Ross II at $100,000 cash.

Ross faces felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of cocaine possession. He was arrested Feb. 22 by La Crosse police, who were pursuing Ross as a suspect in a theft complaint.

Ross's attorney, public defender Jeffrey Mochalski, asked Bjerke to reduce bail to $10,000. Molchalski said Ross is indigent and $100,000 "is beyond an amount necessary to assure his appearance."

Molchalski argued that Ross has never been convicted of a "crime involving serious harm" and that the case doesn't have witnesses that Ross could intimidate. Mochalski said even if Ross makes bail in La Crosse County, he's still facing federal charges that could keep him incarcerated.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Jessica Skemp asked for the existing bond to remain in place. She said there was a warrant for Ross' arrest at the time of the incident and that he fled police after discharging the firearm.

"That is a pretty desperate act," Skemp said. "He's a clear risk not to appear."

Skemp said that Ross had failures to appear in court three times in 2021.

Ross also faces a trial stemming from an Oct. 29, 2021, altercation with a woman on George Street. He was charged with six misdemeanors, including battery and use of a dangerous weapon, along with a felony bail jumping charge.

Ross' next court date is a June 23 status conference.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.