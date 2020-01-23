La Crosse man accused of fleeing police twice in two months

A La Crosse man was in court Thursday after he was accused of fleeing police twice in the last two months and driving the wrong way down a one-way street at 74 mph in a residential neighborhood.
Jarel D. Jenkins, 25, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of fleeing police and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, officers attempted to stop Jenkins at about 1:20 p.m. Dec. 17 on 17th Street for driving with a cracked windshield. Jenkins first stopped, then sped off once officers exited their car. Police followed Jenkins, who turned north onto East Avenue, for seven-tenths of a mile reaching 74 mph in the area where East Avenue is one-way before being called off for safety concerns.
You have free articles remaining.
The vehicle was found abandoned at 31st and Ward Avenue and police spotted a meth pipe in plain sight and a search revealed two bags of meth, as well as mail addressed to Jenkins in the vehicle, according to the complaint. Jenkins was identified as the driver by a witness who saw him flee on foot.
Jenkins fled police a second time Jan. 9, crashing into a parked car on George Street before leaving on foot, according to the complaint.
Police attempted to stop Jenkins about 7 p.m. Jan. 9 for a suspended registration and he continued driving, according to the report. The officer tailed Jenkins to the intersection of Cunningham and George streets, where he had collided with a parked car and left both the car and his passenger on the side of the road, according to police. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia in a backpack in the back seat.
Jenkins has previous felony convictions dating back to 2012 for possession of narcotics, obstructing an officer, felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing police. He’s being held by the Department of Corrections for a probation violation.
Judge Scott Horne ordered a $5,000 cash bond.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.