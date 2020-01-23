La Crosse man accused of fleeing police twice in two months

A La Crosse man was in court Thursday after he was accused of fleeing police twice in the last two months and driving the wrong way down a one-way street at 74 mph in a residential neighborhood.

Jarel D. Jenkins, 25, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of fleeing police and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, officers attempted to stop Jenkins at about 1:20 p.m. Dec. 17 on 17th Street for driving with a cracked windshield. Jenkins first stopped, then sped off once officers exited their car. Police followed Jenkins, who turned north onto East Avenue, for seven-tenths of a mile reaching 74 mph in the area where East Avenue is one-way before being called off for safety concerns.

The vehicle was found abandoned at 31st and Ward Avenue and police spotted a meth pipe in plain sight and a search revealed two bags of meth, as well as mail addressed to Jenkins in the vehicle, according to the complaint. Jenkins was identified as the driver by a witness who saw him flee on foot.