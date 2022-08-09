La Crosse man accused of fleeing police

A 28-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond after allegedly fleeing police Aug. 2.

Jarel D. Jenkins was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of fleeing an officer and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and misdemeanor counts of failing to stop and operating after revocation. He also faces five bail jumping charges.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police attempted to stop a motorcycle operated by Jenkins on Ninth Street North after determining the vehicle’s registration had expired. Jenkins allegedly responded by turning left onto La Crosse Street, where he ran a stop sign. Police terminated the pursuit after .3 miles for safety reasons.

A short time later, police located the motorcycle lying on the ground in the middle of a parking lot at 40 Copeland Ave. A witness told police that Jenkins entered Pella windows and sprinted to the back of the store before realizing there wasn’t a rear exit. The witness said Jenkins ran back to the front, took off his shirt, threw it on a window sill and ran outside the store.

Jenkins then reportedly entered Envy Salon, where a witness said he asked for a shirt. The witness said Jenkins was told to leave.

Police later found Jenkins in the ABRA Auto Body parking lot, where he was arrested without incident. The complaint says Jenkins denied operating the motorcycle and said he didn’t know how to ride one. Police determined the motorcycle didn’t belong to Jenkins but were unable to locate the owner.

It’s the second time this year that Jenkins has been accused of fleeing police. In May, he allegedly fled a traffic stop in La Crosse and crashed a vehicle into a garage before fleeing on foot. He was arrested and ordered held on a $20,000 cash bond before it was changed to a $10,000 signature bond by Judge Elliott Levine.

Jenkins has calendar calls set for Aug. 10 in both cases.