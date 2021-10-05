La Crosse man accused of fleeing police

A 39-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday with fleeing police.
Reginald J. Highsmith faces a felony charge of eluding an officer with a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police observed a northbound truck on Rose Street operating with a defective registration lamp around midnight Oct. 4. Police followed the vehicle onto Interstate 90, where it reportedly deviated from its lane and then came to a complete stop in mid-traffic after the officer activated the squad car's emergency lights.
As the officer exited the squad car, the driver took off again. The officer didn't pursue the vehicle, but it was later located after it went into a ditch and crashed on Hwy. 53 near Sand Lake Road. The driver, who police believe was Highsmith, was not with the vehicle when police arrived.
Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found small amounts of cocaine and marijuana. The complaint says police also found items inside the truck that identified Highsmith, including a cellphone containing a photo of himself and a wallet containing an identification card with his photo.
Highsmith was apprehended a short time later. He told police he wasn't the driver in question and maintained his innocence during intake court, where he told Judge Scott Horne he was being "railroaded."
Horne released Highsmith on a $1,000 signature bond.
1 of 12
Frank Aaron Wharton
Frank Aaron Wharton, 51, La Crosse, is accused of failing to register as a sex offender. According to the criminal complaint, Wharton is required to register as a sex offender due to an offense committed in Michigan and hasn't responded to three verification letters since April 2. A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 23.
Yousef F. Gilali, 53, no permament address, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the criminal complaint, Gilali stole a maintenance truck parked on Island Street Sept. 26. An employee recognized the truck leaving the scene and followed it to Ranger Drive, where the vehicle was stopped by police. Gilali is being held in the La Crose County Jail on $2,500 cash bond.
Jovan D. McNell, 31, La Crosse, has been charged with causing injury to an officer while resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, NcNell repeatedly ignored instructions of officers who responded to a Sept. 24 altercation at a Monitor Street residence. The complaint says an officer sustained a sprained thumb while attempting to subdue McNell. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500 cash bond.
Ashley M. Little, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to the criminal complaint, Little attempted to strike a person with a vehicle during a Sept. 21 altercation in La Crosse. She is free on a $1,500 signature bond.
Bradley M. Schwaegerl, 53, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. According to the criminal complaint, police found Schwaegerl with 11.1 grams of methamphetamine packaged in four different plastic bags after a Sept. 21 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released from the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,500 signature bond.
Dale Simon, 40, Holmen, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Simon punched her in the face and choked her for 30 seconds during a Sept. 20 altercation in Holmen. The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital but the extent of her injuries was unknown when the police report was filed. Simon was released on a signature bond.
Melanie R. Westurn, 29, La Crosse, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the criminal complaint, Western stole a golf cart from a campground in the town of Medary July 15 and drove it to Houska Park. She was released on a $1,500 signature bond.
Lucas A. Delorenzo, 32, no permanent address, was charged with theft of movable property. According to the criminal complaint, DeLorezno entered a vehicle parked on 4th Street South in La Crosse Aug. 2 and stole several thousand dollars worth of military gear. The property was recovered two days later at Houska Park. Delorenzo was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Michael Vandenbergh, 26, La Crosse, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. According to the criminal complaint, Vandenbergh ditched a .9 mm handgun while police were pursuing him as a suspect in a separate burglary case. Police recovered the weapon and determined it was stolen in Richland County. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bond.
Dariyah K. Engram, 23, La Crosse, was charged with burglary to a dwelling. According to the criminal complaint, Engram forced his way into a Jackson Street apartment in La Crosse Aug. 23 and stole $500. He was issued a $1,000 signature bond but remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.
Travis S. McLaurin, 39, La Crosse, was charged with child abuse/intentionally causing bodily harm. According to the criminal complaint, a teen-age girl told La Crosse police that McLaurin struck her in the face at least four times before grabbing hold of her sweatshirt and slamming her head against a car during a Sept. 7 incident. McLaurin was released on a $5,000 signature bond with a no-alcohol provision and no unsupervised contact with the girl.
Teresa L. Cheever, 46, Trempealeau, was charged with fourth offense drunk driving. According to the criminal complaint, police identified Cheever as a suspect in a hit-and-run crash Aug. 14 at Coulee Golf Bowl and pulled her over a short time later. Police detected multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .20. She is free on a cash bond.
Michael Vandenbergh, 26, La Crosse, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. According to the criminal complaint, Vandenbergh ditched a .9 mm handgun while police were pursuing him as a suspect in a separate burglary case. Police recovered the weapon and determined it was stolen in Richland County. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bond.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies for September
1 of 12
Frank Aaron Wharton
Frank Aaron Wharton, 51, La Crosse, is accused of failing to register as a sex offender. According to the criminal complaint, Wharton is required to register as a sex offender due to an offense committed in Michigan and hasn't responded to three verification letters since April 2. A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 23.
Steve Rundio
Yousef F. Gilali
Yousef F. Gilali, 53, no permament address, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the criminal complaint, Gilali stole a maintenance truck parked on Island Street Sept. 26. An employee recognized the truck leaving the scene and followed it to Ranger Drive, where the vehicle was stopped by police. Gilali is being held in the La Crose County Jail on $2,500 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Jovan D. McNell
Jovan D. McNell, 31, La Crosse, has been charged with causing injury to an officer while resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, NcNell repeatedly ignored instructions of officers who responded to a Sept. 24 altercation at a Monitor Street residence. The complaint says an officer sustained a sprained thumb while attempting to subdue McNell. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Ashley M. Little
Ashley M. Little, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to the criminal complaint, Little attempted to strike a person with a vehicle during a Sept. 21 altercation in La Crosse. She is free on a $1,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Bradley M. Schwaegerl
Bradley M. Schwaegerl, 53, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. According to the criminal complaint, police found Schwaegerl with 11.1 grams of methamphetamine packaged in four different plastic bags after a Sept. 21 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released from the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Dale Simon
Dale Simon, 40, Holmen, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Simon punched her in the face and choked her for 30 seconds during a Sept. 20 altercation in Holmen. The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital but the extent of her injuries was unknown when the police report was filed. Simon was released on a signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Melanie R. Westurn
Melanie R. Westurn, 29, La Crosse, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the criminal complaint, Western stole a golf cart from a campground in the town of Medary July 15 and drove it to Houska Park. She was released on a $1,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Lucas A. Delorenzo
Lucas A. Delorenzo, 32, no permanent address, was charged with theft of movable property. According to the criminal complaint, DeLorezno entered a vehicle parked on 4th Street South in La Crosse Aug. 2 and stole several thousand dollars worth of military gear. The property was recovered two days later at Houska Park. Delorenzo was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Michael Vandenbergh, 26, La Crosse, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. According to the criminal complaint, Vandenbergh ditched a .9 mm handgun while police were pursuing him as a suspect in a separate burglary case. Police recovered the weapon and determined it was stolen in Richland County. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Dariyah K. Engram
Dariyah K. Engram, 23, La Crosse, was charged with burglary to a dwelling. According to the criminal complaint, Engram forced his way into a Jackson Street apartment in La Crosse Aug. 23 and stole $500. He was issued a $1,000 signature bond but remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.
Steve Rundio
Travis S. McLaurin
Travis S. McLaurin, 39, La Crosse, was charged with child abuse/intentionally causing bodily harm. According to the criminal complaint, a teen-age girl told La Crosse police that McLaurin struck her in the face at least four times before grabbing hold of her sweatshirt and slamming her head against a car during a Sept. 7 incident. McLaurin was released on a $5,000 signature bond with a no-alcohol provision and no unsupervised contact with the girl.
Steve Rundio
Teresa L. Cheever
Teresa L. Cheever, 46, Trempealeau, was charged with fourth offense drunk driving. According to the criminal complaint, police identified Cheever as a suspect in a hit-and-run crash Aug. 14 at Coulee Golf Bowl and pulled her over a short time later. Police detected multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .20. She is free on a cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Michael Vandenbergh
Michael Vandenbergh, 26, La Crosse, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. According to the criminal complaint, Vandenbergh ditched a .9 mm handgun while police were pursuing him as a suspect in a separate burglary case. Police recovered the weapon and determined it was stolen in Richland County. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bond.