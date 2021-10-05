La Crosse man accused of fleeing police

A 39-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday with fleeing police.

Reginald J. Highsmith faces a felony charge of eluding an officer with a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police observed a northbound truck on Rose Street operating with a defective registration lamp around midnight Oct. 4. Police followed the vehicle onto Interstate 90, where it reportedly deviated from its lane and then came to a complete stop in mid-traffic after the officer activated the squad car's emergency lights.

As the officer exited the squad car, the driver took off again. The officer didn't pursue the vehicle, but it was later located after it went into a ditch and crashed on Hwy. 53 near Sand Lake Road. The driver, who police believe was Highsmith, was not with the vehicle when police arrived.

Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found small amounts of cocaine and marijuana. The complaint says police also found items inside the truck that identified Highsmith, including a cellphone containing a photo of himself and a wallet containing an identification card with his photo.

Highsmith was apprehended a short time later. He told police he wasn't the driver in question and maintained his innocence during intake court, where he told Judge Scott Horne he was being "railroaded."

Horne released Highsmith on a $1,000 signature bond.

