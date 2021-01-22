La Crosse man accused of fleeing police

A 32-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for attempting to elude police.
Kenneth D. Jackson was charged with resisting an officer/causing bodily harm, eluding an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine and bail jumping. All are felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, police observed Jackson make an improper left turn onto Losey Boulevard Jan. 14 shortly after 7 p.m. Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but Jackson reportedly turned west onto Jackson Street and followed the street to a dead end before coming to a stop.
The complaint says Jackson exited the vehicle, fled on foot and refused an order from a uniformed police officer to stop. The officer pursued Jackson, who tripped over a set of railroad tracks and fell to the ground. Jackson reportedly resisted the officer’s attempt to handcuff him.
During the arrest, the officer reported striking his knee on a railroad tie. The injury triggered minor pain and didn’t require medical attention.
There were three passengers in Jackson’s vehicle who remained inside after he fled on foot.
The complaint says police recovered two pistols and 1.8 grams of crack cocaine that belonged to Jackson. One of the passengers said Jackson remained silent during the pursuit and ignored pleas to stop.
Jackson didn’t show for his scheduled initial appearance Friday, and a warrant was issued by Judge Gloria Doyle.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.