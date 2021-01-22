La Crosse man accused of fleeing police

A 32-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for attempting to elude police.

Kenneth D. Jackson was charged with resisting an officer/causing bodily harm, eluding an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine and bail jumping. All are felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, police observed Jackson make an improper left turn onto Losey Boulevard Jan. 14 shortly after 7 p.m. Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but Jackson reportedly turned west onto Jackson Street and followed the street to a dead end before coming to a stop.

The complaint says Jackson exited the vehicle, fled on foot and refused an order from a uniformed police officer to stop. The officer pursued Jackson, who tripped over a set of railroad tracks and fell to the ground. Jackson reportedly resisted the officer’s attempt to handcuff him.

During the arrest, the officer reported striking his knee on a railroad tie. The injury triggered minor pain and didn’t require medical attention.

There were three passengers in Jackson’s vehicle who remained inside after he fled on foot.