La Crosse man accused of fleeing police

A 50-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly driving away from police during a Nov. 16 traffic stop. Pedro M. McKee Sr. faces a single felony charge of fleeing police.
According to the criminal complaint, police followed a vehicle without a license plate driven by McKee from the Adriatic Motel in La Crosse shortly before 1 a.m. Police tailed the vehicle on West Avenue without sirens in an attempt to read a temporary tag in the window.
The complaint says McKee went through the drive-through of a McDonald's on George Street even though the restaurant was visibly closed. Police conducted a traffic stop a short time later.
McKee reportedly gave conflicting accounts of his previous whereabouts and where he was headed. He handed police a valid driver's license but appeared hesitant to open a glove box after being asked to show his registration and insurance.
Police summoned a K-9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After the sniff was complete, McKee allegedly put the vehicle into drive, squealed his tires and took off at a high rate of speed through a shopping center parking lot. Police determined a high-speed pursuit wasn't necessary because McKee's driver's license was still in police possession.
McKee's vehicle was located a short time later on the 2000 block of Liberty Street. Police found McKee at a nearby Motel 6, where he was arrested without incident.
McKee was released on a $1,000 cash bond by Judge Ramona Gonzalez.
