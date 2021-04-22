A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 42-year-old La Crosse man accused of fourth-offense drunk driving. Vernell A. Wilson II also faces a felony charge of fourth-offense operating with a restricted substance.

The case was originally third-offense drunk driving but was upgraded to fourth after Wilson was convicted for a July 5, 2020, drunk driving offense in Monroe County.

According to the complaint, La Crosse police received an erratic driving complaint June 23, 2020, and located Wilson's running vehicle pulled up against a set of barricades on 4th Street at Cass Street. Police report Wilson was slumped over at the wheel, sweating and breathing irregularly. An officer called out loudly several times before Wilson responded.

The complaint says Wilson identified himself at Anthony Wilson and said he was 18 years old. His eyes were droopy, his speech was slow and slurred and he needed assistance to stand up. He denied using any drugs or alcohol and told police he was tired.

Police attempted a field sobriety test but couldn't assess clues due to Wilson's unresponsiveness, according to the complaint. A preliminary breath test showed no sign of alcohol consumption. He was placed under arrest and transported to a local hospital for a blood draw.