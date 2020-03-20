La Crosse man accused of giving meth to 12-year-old at North Side laundromat

A La Crosse man was in court Friday after he was accused of giving methamphetamine to a 12-year-old Thursday at a La Crosse laundromat — accusations he denied through the public defender’s office.

Samuel D. Welda, 53, was charged with child enticement as a repeat offender in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

The child’s parent called police at about 8 p.m. after the child said he had “snorted meth” and didn’t feel well, according to the criminal complaint. The child described feeling jittery and itchy, and police called an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

According to the complaint, the child said a guy he knows named “Sam” gave him meth in the bathroom at Giant Wash Laundromat, 1554 Charles St. The owner of the laundromat recognized the name and was able to direct police to Welda’s nearby residence.

Video surveillance at the laundromat shows the child talking to a man, later identified as Welda, making an injection motion with his hand and then the two going to the bathroom together for about 90 seconds.

Welda told police he went into the bathroom to blow his nose and denied giving the child drugs, according to the complaint.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}