La Crosse man accused of giving meth to 12-year-old at North Side laundromat

A La Crosse man was in court Friday after he was accused of giving methamphetamine to a 12-year-old Thursday at a La Crosse laundromat — accusations he denied through the public defender’s office.
Samuel D. Welda, 53, was charged with child enticement as a repeat offender in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
The child’s parent called police at about 8 p.m. after the child said he had “snorted meth” and didn’t feel well, according to the criminal complaint. The child described feeling jittery and itchy, and police called an ambulance to take him to the hospital.
According to the complaint, the child said a guy he knows named “Sam” gave him meth in the bathroom at Giant Wash Laundromat, 1554 Charles St. The owner of the laundromat recognized the name and was able to direct police to Welda’s nearby residence.
Video surveillance at the laundromat shows the child talking to a man, later identified as Welda, making an injection motion with his hand and then the two going to the bathroom together for about 90 seconds.
Welda told police he went into the bathroom to blow his nose and denied giving the child drugs, according to the complaint.
The child told police Welda never forced him to try the drugs and was never told to pay, exchange or trade anything for the meth, according to the complaint. His description of the man who gave him drugs also matched Welda, according to police.
“Mr. Welda does deny the allegations leveled here against him,” public defender Thomas Rhodes told the court.
Judge Todd Bjerke said he was concerned about the allegations, but given the situation with the coronavirus and law enforcement’s familiarity with Welda, he would grant the request for a signature bond.
“Whether you deny the allegations or not, these are serious, so make sure you follow the expectations so you don’t make things worse,” Bjerke said.
He also ordered Welda to report to Justice Support Services and said if he did not, Bjerke would require cash. Welda is also prohibited to have contact with minors and required to only take drugs as prescribed by a doctor.
Welda has previous misdemeanor convictions for criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and receiving stolen property, according to court records.
Kerry P. Kavanaugh, 45, La Crosse, was charged March 19 with driving a vehicle without owner’s consent, fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of uttering a forgery. Kavanaugh used a man’s car and refused to return it in December, used a woman’s credit card without permission Dec. 23 to purchase $6,000 in Kwik Trip gift cards and used forged checks to purchase items Feb. 28 and March 1 at Quillin's IGA on French Island, according to the complaint.
Dennis Williams, 62, Kilmichael, Miss., was charged March 12 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Williams was pulled over March 6 for going 85 mph on Interstate 90, failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused a preliminary breath test, according to the complaint.
Ricky D. Eddy, 27, Merrillan, Wis., was charged March 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Eddy had 9.9 grams of meth and two pipes Feb. 15 when he was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for expired registration, according to the complaint.
LC L. Graham, 38, La Crosse, was charged March 11 with possession of narcotic drugs. Graham had hydrocodone in his vehicle Feb. 11 when he got stuck in the snow in the south alley of the 900 block of La Crosse Street, according to the complaint.
Lewis E. Byrd was charged March 5 with stalking. Byrd called a woman 50 times in one day Feb. 21, refusing to stop after she told him to, according to the complaint.
Kailix K. Roe, 17, La Crosse, was charged March 5 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roe had 6.8 grams of cocaine and a container with marijuana residue Feb. 21 when he was pulled over for crossing the center line, according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
