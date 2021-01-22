 Skip to main content
La Crosse man accused of giving teen drugs before assault
 Steve Rundio

A 24-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of assaulting a teen-age girl after supplying the teen with alcohol and marijuana.

Najee S. Hudson was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim, child enticement/drug-related (two counts), attempted second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and bail jumping. All are felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, personnel from a treatment facility alerted police to a pair of August assaults in La Crosse involving Hudson and the teen.

Police interviewed the teen Jan. 5. She said that she and Hudson met for the first time June 13 at Pettibone Park. She said Hudson obtained liquor and marijuana for both of them on several occasions, and the two consumed the drugs together. The teen told police that she informed Hudson of her age, and he replied, "so what?"

The first assault incident reportedly occurred Aug. 21, when the teen said Hudson propped a bicycle against a bedroom door and then "tried to have sex with me" by pulling her pants down.

The second incident reportedly occurred Aug. 26. The teen said Hudson split a pill in two with each taking half. She said the pill caused her to feel relaxed and that she was unsure how she became undressed. She did recall "being in pain and he was on top of me" before trying to push him off. She said Hudson later became alarmed when he saw blood on the bed.

The complaint says the girl told several friends what happened, and the friends gave police accounts consistent with that of the alleged victim. Hudson was arrested at his residence Jan. 13.

Hudson waived extradition for a case in Minnesota, and Judge Gloria Doyle converted his $2,500 cash bond to a $2,500 signature bond.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

