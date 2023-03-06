A 36-year-old La Crosse man faces a felony charge after he allegedly struck a man in the face with a bottle during the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

Sean T. Green was charged March 2 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of substantial battery/intent to cause bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

The victim told La Crosse police that Green assaulted him around 5 a.m. at the George Street Pub. He said he went to the restroom to check on a friend when he encountered Green, a person he said was unfamiliar to him.

The victim said Green told him to mind his own business and that the victim responded, "Don't come at me like that." The victim said he exited the restroom and that Green then struck him on the right side of the face with a glass bottle. The victim said Green later grabbed a cue ball and threatened to throw it at him.

A friend transported the victim to a local emergency room. The complaint says the victim needed stitches to close wounds inside and outside his cheek.

A bartender told police he didn't recognize the suspect, and police were unable to immediately make an identification. Green was eventually identified by a customer who took down his license plate number after he left the bar.

Police made contact with Green and interviewed him by phone Feb. 2. He told police he was upset that the victim's friend grabbed his pool stick and placed it on a pool table. He said he followed the man into the restroom to discuss the situation before he felt threatened by the victim and his friend. Green reportedly told police, "It was two against one ... and that's when I did what I had to do."

Green is free on a $1,000 signature bond. His next court date is a March 10 preliminary hearing.

Places of the past: 29 La Crosse area restaurants you'll never eat at again (part one) Sandy's Drive-In Paul's Pantry 1985: Ranch House Dinner Theater Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor Unicorn Restaurant Pagliacci's Maid-Rite Cafe Circus Supper Club Michael's Cerise Ground Round Wendy's Elite Restaurant and Candy Shop Big River Cattle Co. Esteban's Fat Sams Bistro Nob Hill 1983: Showbiz Pizza Place Jensen's Cafe The Mint Oscar's Walt's Restaurant Big Dipper Party House Bon Appetit Chop House Zorba's Johnnies Bar & Grill Perkins