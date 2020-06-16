La Crosse man accused of injuring three officers after attempting to force way into woman's apartment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Louis W. Steele, 35, La Crosse was arrested late on June 15 after police responded to multiple calls about a man screaming, jumping on cars and pounding on apartment doors on the 1200 block of Avon Street.

Steele was charged with three counts of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, one count of throwing bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor and one count of felony bail jumping, as well as two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived to conduct a welfare check on Steele, who they found banging on an apartment door and screaming.

The resident said Steele attempted to push his way into her apartment, but that a friend helped her push him out and shut the door. Steele then continued to scream and pound on the resident’s door.

Steele then fled from officers, appearing to be under the influence, and proceeded to yell at the officers that he was fearful they would kill him, all while hiding in an alley.

“He began to yell at us, telling us that we don’t know anything because we are ‘white officers’ and shooting finger guns at us, telling us to shoot him,” the complaint said.