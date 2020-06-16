La Crosse man accused of injuring three officers after attempting to force way into woman's apartment

Louis W. Steele, 35, La Crosse was arrested late on June 15 after police responded to multiple calls about a man screaming, jumping on cars and pounding on apartment doors on the 1200 block of Avon Street.
Steele was charged with three counts of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, one count of throwing bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor and one count of felony bail jumping, as well as two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived to conduct a welfare check on Steele, who they found banging on an apartment door and screaming.
The resident said Steele attempted to push his way into her apartment, but that a friend helped her push him out and shut the door. Steele then continued to scream and pound on the resident’s door.
Steele then fled from officers, appearing to be under the influence, and proceeded to yell at the officers that he was fearful they would kill him, all while hiding in an alley.
“He began to yell at us, telling us that we don’t know anything because we are ‘white officers’ and shooting finger guns at us, telling us to shoot him,” the complaint said.
Once officers apprehended Steele and handcuffed him, he became “very agitated and aggressive,” the complaint said, screaming, kicking and head butting the officers, and eventually spitting at the officers.
“He immediately began spitting at all of the officers near him. Louis spit at least 10 times at officers,” including in their eyes and hair.
Steele also bit one officer while they attempted to gain control over him.
“Obviously, alcohol is an issue here. I’ve been doing very well, I’ve been doing extremely well, your honor. And I relapsed. I had a relapse. And, what I can say is that I’m not a danger to the public,” Steele told Judge Gloria Doyle in court on Tuesday.
A preliminary hearing was set for Steeleat 2 p.m. June 23, and a $10,000 cash bond was set, with an added no-contact with the 1200 block of Avon Street.
“I do think you’re a danger to the community,” Doyle told Steele, saying his actions painted a “very disturbing” picture.
Kymberly C. Cole, 56, La Crosse, was charged June 15 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Cole dropped a .5 gram bag of meth June 1 at a La Crosse Kwik Trip and violated her bond by committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Damien S. Reinsvold, 38, La Crosse, was charged June 12 with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Reinsvold was seen on video April 20 driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to the criminal complaint.
Conner M. Hanson, 30, Black River Falls, was charged June 11 with possession of narcotic drugs, resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Hanson had .95 grams of heroin and a needle June 6 during a traffic stop, and also lied to police about his name, according to the complaint.
Zara McIntosh, 17, of La Crosse was charged June 9 with second degree recklessly endangering safety. McIntosh was one of several passengers, including juvenilles, in a Family and Children's Center van traveling on I-90 June 6. Following an argument with the other passengers, McIntosh reached across to grab the steering wheel and jerked it while the driver attempted to regain control, according to the complaint.
Rory Deer, 39, of De Soto, was charged June 9 with felony bail jumping for new crimes, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. Deer fled after police responded to a June 7 altercation at Motel 6. After being taken to the hospital for examination Deer attempted to escape from his hospital bed, according to the complaint.
Ray M. Welcome, 56, La Crosse, was charged with four counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-violence modifier. Welcome violated terms of his bond on three separate occasions in April and May when he had contact with a woman, and also hit her and threatened her, according to the complaint.
London A. Watson, 30, La Crosse, was charged June 4 with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watson had 21.8 grams of marijuana May 10 when he was pulled over for driving 80 mph in a 35 mph zone at about 5 p.m., according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
