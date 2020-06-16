You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse man accused of injuring three officers after attempting to force way into woman's apartment
1 comment
alert top story

La Crosse man accused of injuring three officers after attempting to force way into woman's apartment

{{featured_button_text}}
Louis Steele

Louis W. Steele, 35, La Crosse, was arrested on June 15, after police responded to calls of a man screaming, jumping on cars, and pounding on apartment doors on Avon Street. Steele then resisted arrest, injuring three officers by kicking, head butting and biting them, and spitting in their face.

Louis W. Steele, 35, La Crosse was arrested late on June 15 after police responded to multiple calls about a man screaming, jumping on cars and pounding on apartment doors on the 1200 block of Avon Street.

Steele was charged with three counts of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, one count of throwing bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor and one count of felony bail jumping, as well as two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived to conduct a welfare check on Steele, who they found banging on an apartment door and screaming.

The resident said Steele attempted to push his way into her apartment, but that a friend helped her push him out and shut the door. Steele then continued to scream and pound on the resident’s door.

Steele then fled from officers, appearing to be under the influence, and proceeded to yell at the officers that he was fearful they would kill him, all while hiding in an alley.

“He began to yell at us, telling us that we don’t know anything because we are ‘white officers’ and shooting finger guns at us, telling us to shoot him,” the complaint said.

Once officers apprehended Steele and handcuffed him, he became “very agitated and aggressive,” the complaint said, screaming, kicking and head butting the officers, and eventually spitting at the officers.

“He immediately began spitting at all of the officers near him. Louis spit at least 10 times at officers,” including in their eyes and hair.

Steele also bit one officer while they attempted to gain control over him.

“Obviously, alcohol is an issue here. I’ve been doing very well, I’ve been doing extremely well, your honor. And I relapsed. I had a relapse. And, what I can say is that I’m not a danger to the public,” Steele told Judge Gloria Doyle in court on Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing was set for Steeleat 2 p.m. June 23, and a $10,000 cash bond was set, with an added no-contact with the 1200 block of Avon Street.

“I do think you’re a danger to the community,” Doyle told Steele, saying his actions painted a “very disturbing” picture.

+21 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in June
1 comment
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News