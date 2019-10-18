A La Crosse man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of causing a three-vehicle crash that injured two people while driving under the influence.
Witnesses say Ronnie Walker, 41, was driving a blue pickup and ran a stop sign on 12th Street, crashing into a red SUV on La Crosse Street and causing it to spin and hit a white car at the stoplight at West Avenue, according to the complaint.
The driver and passenger of the red SUV were both injured in the crash.
Walker said he stopped at the stop sign prior to running into the other vehicle, according to the report, and smelled strongly of marijuana. He said he smoked marijuana six hours prior to driving, and police had his blood drawn and sent it to be tested.
Walker was charged Friday with two counts of second-offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury, third-offense operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance in the blood, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Judge Elliott Levine ordered a $2,500 signature bond on the condition he comply with drug testing and monitoring by Justice Support Sanctions; however, Walker is being held on a probation hold.
