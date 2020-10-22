 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man accused of intimidating victim
0 comments

La Crosse man accused of intimidating victim

{{featured_button_text}}
Holton Carter Jr.

Holton Carter Jr.

 Steve Rundio

A 39-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday for using threats to convince a woman to drop a no-contact order. Holton Carter Jr. faces felony charges of intimidating a victim by use of force and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Oct. 21 to a Caledonia Street residence in La Crosse, where police heard a woman ask Carter to leave. The complaint describes the woman as visibly upset and crying.

The woman told police that she and Carter have a no-contact order because of an incident that happened in June. She said Carter had made frequent calls pressuring her to drop the no-contact and showed up at her residence in an agitated state. She said Carter yelled and leveled accusations at her before pushing her into a stove. She said Carter told her, "You're lucky I don't break your neck."

The woman was able to call 911 without Carter's knowledge, and police arrived a short time later. The complaint says Carter was drinking alcohol directly from a brandy bottle when confronted by police.

Judge Scott Horne set a $500 cash bond, continued the no-contact and ordered Carter to carry GPS monitoring if released.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News