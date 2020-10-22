La Crosse man accused of intimidating victim

A 39-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday for using threats to convince a woman to drop a no-contact order. Holton Carter Jr. faces felony charges of intimidating a victim by use of force and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Oct. 21 to a Caledonia Street residence in La Crosse, where police heard a woman ask Carter to leave. The complaint describes the woman as visibly upset and crying.

The woman told police that she and Carter have a no-contact order because of an incident that happened in June. She said Carter had made frequent calls pressuring her to drop the no-contact and showed up at her residence in an agitated state. She said Carter yelled and leveled accusations at her before pushing her into a stove. She said Carter told her, "You're lucky I don't break your neck."

The woman was able to call 911 without Carter's knowledge, and police arrived a short time later. The complaint says Carter was drinking alcohol directly from a brandy bottle when confronted by police.

Judge Scott Horne set a $500 cash bond, continued the no-contact and ordered Carter to carry GPS monitoring if released.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.