La Crosse man accused of intimidating victim
Alfonso Perdomo

A 67-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday after allegedly shattering a woman's cell phone to prevent her from calling police.

Alfonso M. Perdomo faces a felony charge of intimidating a victim/damaging property and misdemeanor charges of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a Charles Street residence in La Crosse, where an agitated and unruly Perdomo was threatening to kill a person staying at the woman's residence. The woman grabbed a land line phone to call 911 before Perdomo reportedly took it from her and threw it to the ground, causing it to shatter.

The complaint says Perdomo also struck a second victim inside the residence three times with a wooden stick. The second victim was able to use a cell phone to contact police. The complaint says the second victim sustained a bump on his forearm and had an extremely swollen right hand.

Perdomo was released on a $1,000 signature bond by Judge Elliott Levine.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

