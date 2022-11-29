La Crosse man accused of knocking out child's teeth

A 40-year-old La Crosse man has been accused in a child abuse case in which a child suffered the loss of two teeth.

Michael A. Evans Sr. was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony charge of child abuse/intentionally causing great bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded Nov. 21 to a child welfare call at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse. A nurse told police she treated a teenager who sustained multiple wounds, including swelling of the temple, a cut lip that required one suture, a bruised collarbone, cuts inside the bottom lip and the loss of two front teeth. The child underwent oral surgery the following day.

The nurse said a woman told her the child had been jumped by two people at a mall. The nurse said both the woman and child were uncooperative and that the woman refused to contact police. The child was discharged, and the woman returned with the child to their Vista Court North residence.

Police reportedly received an anonymous tip that a neighbor heard yelling and screaming at the child’s residence and that the child had been abused by Evans. Police attempted to contact the child at the residence. The woman reportedly refused to the make the child available to police. When asked about Evans’ whereabouts, the woman reportedly said he wasn’t at home.

The complaint says police were able to contact the child’s biological mother in Texas. She said the child phoned her the day of the incident and told her that Evans had knocked his teeth out. The mother then contacted Evans. She said Evans told her the altercation was triggered by the child skipping school.

Evans was arrested Nov. 27 and transported to the La Crosse County Jail. During Tuesday’s bail hearing, La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Nick Passe asked for a significant cash bail.

“These are serious charges give the extent of the child’s injuries,” Passe said.

Judge Scott Horne set cash bail at $5,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 6. Evans faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted.