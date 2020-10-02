 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man accused of knocking woman unconscious
0 comments

La Crosse man accused of knocking woman unconscious

{{featured_button_text}}
Ryan G. Jinkins

Ryan G. Jinkins

 Steve Rundio

A 37-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly knocking a woman unconscious during a Sept. 30 altercation in La Crosse. Ryan G. Jinkins faces a felony charge of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Redfield Street residence, where a woman told La Crosse police that she and an intoxicated Jinkins got into an argument. She said she was holding a young child when Jinkins punched her in the eye, rendering her unconscious for a brief amount of time. She said she awoke to Jinkins screaming and throwing objects from the kitchen counter on to the floor.

The complaint says the woman's eye was swollen nearly shut. She declined ambulance transport but told police she would go to the hospital later when someone could watch the children living at the residence.

Jinkins was released on a $1,000 signature bond and ordered to have no contact with the woman.

Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News