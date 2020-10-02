La Crosse man accused of knocking woman unconscious

A 37-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly knocking a woman unconscious during a Sept. 30 altercation in La Crosse. Ryan G. Jinkins faces a felony charge of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Redfield Street residence, where a woman told La Crosse police that she and an intoxicated Jinkins got into an argument. She said she was holding a young child when Jinkins punched her in the eye, rendering her unconscious for a brief amount of time. She said she awoke to Jinkins screaming and throwing objects from the kitchen counter on to the floor.

The complaint says the woman's eye was swollen nearly shut. She declined ambulance transport but told police she would go to the hospital later when someone could watch the children living at the residence.

Jinkins was released on a $1,000 signature bond and ordered to have no contact with the woman.

