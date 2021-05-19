La Crosse man accused of leaving burn marks on infant

A 26-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly burning his 8-month-old child.

Kevin Michael Mulcahy was charged with neglecting a child with the consequence of bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, a social worker noticed three burn marks on the infant during an April 16 wellness exam. Mulcahy told police the injuries occurred April 1 while he was smoking a cigarette while cooking. He said the infant sustained the burn marks when he accidentally brushed the infant with a lighter as he picked her up from the floor and placed her into a bed.

Mulcahy reportedly told police he didn’t notice the injuries right away. He said he wasn’t aware of them until the infant’s mother returned home. Mulcahy said he didn’t believe the injuries were serious enough to visit the hospital but that he and the mother applied ointment the following day.

The complaint says police determined that the marks on the infant were inconsistent with Mulcahy’s story and were likely caused by a larger burning device. He was placed under arrest May 18 and released Wednesday by Judge Scott Horne on a signature bond.

