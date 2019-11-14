A La Crosse man was accused Thursday of breaking into a Copeland Avenue house and an SUV Wednesday morning, and may have knowledge of a suspicious fire on Rose Street that happened just prior to the break-in, police say.
Joshua P. Tischer, 22, was charged Thursday with burglary of a building, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft, all as a repeat offender.
Tischer was arrested at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after two men reported seeing him break into a house on the 700 block of Copeland Avenue through a window on the back porch without wearing a coat or shoes on the cold morning.
Tischer stole a watch and a pair of boots from the house before police arrived, according to the complaint. He is also accused of breaking into an SUV and taking a lighter and leaving some of his belongings behind.
According to the complaint, Tischer left charred paper, napkins and boxers in the car, as well as shoes with burn marks on them. He also smelled strongly of smoke when taken into custody.
The La Crosse Fire Department is investigating a fire just a few blocks away in an abandoned home on Rose Street.
Katie R. McCune, 41, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender. McCune had methamphetamine in her purse Nov. 5 when she was arrested and cited for retail theft, according to the complaint.
Dale B. Peterson Jr., 69, Bangor, was charged Nov. 14 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Peterson was pulled over Nov. 7 for deviating in his lane and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint.
Nemo Yang, 22, Holmen, was charged Nov. 6 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A backpack with 0.09 grams of meth and several meth pipes were found under Yang’s seat during an Oct. 30 traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Anjelica L. Pitzer, 32, Wauzeka, Wis., was charged Nov. 5 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitzer had a straw with meth inside and hundreds of syringes when she was arrested Nov. 4 for taking $157.35-worth of items from the La Crosse Walmart, according to the criminal complaint.
