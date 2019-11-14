{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was accused Thursday of breaking into a Copeland Avenue house and an SUV Wednesday morning, and may have knowledge of a suspicious fire on Rose Street that happened just prior to the break-in, police say.

Joshua P. Tischer, 22, was charged Thursday with burglary of a building, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft, all as a repeat offender.

Tischer was arrested at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after two men reported seeing him break into a house on the 700 block of Copeland Avenue through a window on the back porch without wearing a coat or shoes on the cold morning.

Tischer stole a watch and a pair of boots from the house before police arrived, according to the complaint. He is also accused of breaking into an SUV and taking a lighter and leaving some of his belongings behind.

According to the complaint, Tischer left charred paper, napkins and boxers in the car, as well as shoes with burn marks on them. He also smelled strongly of smoke when taken into custody.

The La Crosse Fire Department is investigating a fire just a few blocks away in an abandoned home on Rose Street.

The department was dispatched at about 5:16 a.m. Wednesday to a structure fire at 327 Rose St., which is a vacant, condemned property.

Upon arrival, crews found the detached garage in the rear engulfed in flames, with heavy smoke and fire that spread to the back entrance of the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and searched the home, confirming it was vacant.

