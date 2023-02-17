A 39-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he allegedly drove a vehicle through a hotel parking lot Feb. 9 with a woman precariously hanging on.

William E. Marraccino faces felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct/domestic abuse and bail jumping (two counts).

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that she and Marraccino were engaged in an argument when she reached inside a vehicle to grab a box while the vehicle was running and Marraccino was in the driver's seat. The woman said Marraccino suddenly accelerated and that she had no choice but to hang on because she was barefoot.

The woman said she pulled herself up through an open window as Marraccino drove around the parking lot at a high rate of speed. She said Marraccino then used one hand to steer and the other to hold her down and punch her in the head multiple times. The complaint says the woman had fresh abrasions and bruises on her head when she talked to police.

The complaint says surveillance footage obtained from Affordable Inn confirms the woman's account. Video reportedly shows Marraccino driving in the hotel parking lot before going across the street. Marraccino then came to a stop and drove away from the area.

Marraccino was arrested six days later after police recognized his vehicle traveling on Lang Drive. He reportedly told police he held the woman's head down to keep her from punching him.

Marraccino was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $1,000 cash bond. His next court date is a Feb. 23 preliminary hearing.

